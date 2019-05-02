Anning's controversial party buried in Wide Bay preferences

Senator Fraser Anning's party has been placed at the botto of Wide Bay candidates Llew O'Brien and Andrew Schebella's how-to-vote cards.

Senator Fraser Anning's party has been placed at the botto of Wide Bay candidates Llew O'Brien and Andrew Schebella's how-to-vote cards. Kevin Farmer

ONE month after Llew O'Brien said the Greens should probably be last on his ballot, the Wide Bay candidate has found a party he thinks is worse.

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate Jasmine Smith has been placed last on the incumbent's how-to-vote card, beneath the party he has called "left wing extremists”.

In line with last week's preference deal, Palmer United's Andrew Schebella has been given Mr O'Brien's top preference. One Nation's Aaron Vico is third.

Frasser Anning's Conservative National Party Wide Bay candidate Jasmine Smith. Contributed

The decision to place Anning last was repeated on Mr Schebella' how-to-vote cards.

As per the deal, Mr Schebella has the LNP second, followed by Independent Tim Jerome. Mr Schebella said the decision to put Mr Anning's party last was made by the Palmer United Party.

Andrew Schebella.

Mr O'Brien said deciding whose policies would have the "worst” impact on Wide Bay was "difficult”.

"Independent candidates aren't part of a team; many of them don't even live in Wide Bay, and the Green's extreme energy, anti-agriculture, and open border policies would be devastating to our country and particularly the regions if they were implemented.

Llew O'Brien. Contributed

"People can make up their own minds where they want their preferences to go, but if they want a strong economy, secure borders, a better highway and record investments in health and education they only need give their first preference to me and the LNP, and the rest don't really matter.”