Mum, 92, killed son over nursing home threat

Anna Mae Blessing, left, killed her son Thomas, right, before turning the gun on his girlfriend, Julie, centre. Picture: Supplied

Video has surfaced of a 92-year-old mother confessing to shooting her 72-year-old son dead after he threatened to put her in a nursing home.

Anna Mae Blessing was arrested last year for shooting her son Thomas dead in Arizona.

Blessing, who dies in November in hospice care while awaiting trial, says in a video interview with police that she had two guns stashed inside her dressing gown.

She told police that as Thomas came towards her she fired multiple rounds at her only son.

"I can't remember the calibre, it was a good size one," she said. "I backed up and I pulled the trigger, and it broke the mirror and I don't know what I did. Then Tom was going to come at me again so I pulled the trigger … I'm sure the second round hit him."

Anna Mae Blessing had two guns in her dressing gown. Picture: Supplied

"Where did it hit him?" asked the detective.

"I have no idea, but I do know I killed him. I bent over and took his pulse, and there was no pulse. So I knew I killed him."

"I didn't want to go to a nursing home and he would promise me I never would have to," she said.

Anna Mae Blessing in her mug shot. Picture: Supplied

"How do you feel right now about what happened?" the detective asked.

"I wish I had stayed in Florida," said Blessing.

"I probably ought to be put to sleep. What can I do for society? I killed my son. The person I brought into this world."

Blessing then pointed the gun at her son's girlfriend, Julie, before the two struggled over the weapon and it was knocked to the ground.

"Help me! Help! She's going to shoot me! She's going to shoot me!" Julie can be heard screaming on a 911 call.

Anna Mae Blessing killed her son Thomas because he was going to put her in a nursing home. Picture: ABC

Blessing said she then calmly waited for police to arrive.

I went to my bed and sat in the chair and waited for police to come," said Blessing.

Blessing's only granddaughter told ABC in the US that she was hopeful before her grandmother died that she would be released so she could have her dignity back.