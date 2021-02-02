Ann Rigbye wins Gympie Ladies Golf single stableford

A Single Stableford was played on January 27, with Ann Rigbye coming in the winner with a great score

of 39 points.

Well Done Ann. Tonie Divers was runner up with 35 points. Ball Rundown: Dorothy Bramley,

Maureen Carroll (32), Sandra Yarrow, Lorraine Elliott, Jean Peters (31). Ann had a Birdie on the Par 3 - 16 th . Joy

Hatton will soon be enjoying a coffee compliments of Eat at Candy Café Mary Street.

Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday Comp.Winner - Carol Ward & Runner Up - Maureen Carroll

A novelty day was held on January 30, with a 2 Person Ambrose. Some of the ladies paired with a male

member for the Mixed Division with Lydia Costello and Graham Mitchell winners with a score of 63.5. Jean Peters and Ken Burford were runners up with 65.75.

Other good scores in the Mixed Division worth noting: – Carol Ward and Greg Lewis (66.25), Tom and Karen Colley (66.75) and Stuart and Zoe Powell (67).

Brothers Glen and Michael Fallon were Overall Winners on the day with (62) on a countback from Cameron and Doug Tompkins. A great day enjoyed by all who played.

Don’t forget to check the Away Book and Noticeboard for any upcoming events. The Birdie Tree Competition for 2021, sponsored by Yoey Coogan, will start Wednesday 3rd February.

Saturday 6th February is set down for the first Monthly Medal of 2021 Competition, sponsored by Dixon Dental, and Wednesday 10th February – Stableford Bisque – is scheduled. Please note that on Wednesdays Ladies tee time will be from 9-9.30 am – check timesheet for details.

If you have always wanted to learn to play golf now may be the time to contact Golf Operations Manager, Sean Dwyer, as he is organising beginner classes starting soon. For more details, contact the Pro Shop - 1300 513 080.