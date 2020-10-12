Menu
Aniston melts hearts with new Insta pic

by Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post
12th Oct 2020 7:40 AM

 

Jennifer Aniston has added a new four-legged friend to her family.

This morning the 51-year-old actress introduced her 35.7 million Instagram followers to the new addition, Lord Chesterfield.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," Aniston gushed. "He stole my heart immediately."

In the adorable clip, Aniston is heard whispering: "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have."

Aniston, already a proud dog mum, also gave a special shout out to the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Rescue Spa in Studio City, California.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever home," Aniston wrote.

As for Lord Chesterfield, he now has a few famous fans.

"Welcome to the family baby!" Jennifer Meyer posted.

"Love at first sight," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Aniston melts hearts with new Insta pic

