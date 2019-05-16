Animals shot by poachers, illegal hunters in Gympie region

FILE PHOTO: Imbil police are investigating reports of illegal hunting and poaching near Kandanga.

IMBIL police are investigating reports of illegal hunting and poaching near Kandanga.

They have warned shooters it is illegal to hunt in state forests, or on privately owned property without permission from the owners.

The matter relates to a recent incident of deer being shot at a property off Kandanga Creek Rd.

The deer carcass was dumped near the front gate to a paddock and the owners believe there has been illegal hunters trespassing on their block to shoot the deer.

Thieves have also been busy at several public places in the Valley, with break-ins reported at the Dagun Rail Station on May 14, and the Mary Valley State College on May 11.

A galvanised boat was also stolen from Borumba Dam between May 5-6.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you are able to assist on 1800 333 000 or Imbil Police Station via Policelink on 131 444.

All firearms need to be registered and utilised by appropriately and licenced persons, Imbil police said yesterday.

Queensland Transport services are available at Imbil Police Station on Mondays between 8am and 2pm and Wednesdays between 10am and 4pm. Imbil police will no longer provide these services on Thursday.

The next blue light will be held at the Kandanga Hall on June 14.