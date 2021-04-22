Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
News

Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 10:21 AM

Several animals have died after a pet shop went up in flames in Brisbane's south in what police say may be a suspicious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Kingston Square Shopping Centre in Slacks Creek shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10.30pm but were set to return to the site on Thursday alongside police, who have declared the area a crime scene.

A police spokesman confirmed there were at least two shops damaged, including a pet shop.

"It would appear there has been the loss of some animals … which is very sad," the spokesman said.

"We have set up a crime scene, and we are investigating whether it is suspicious."

Toxic fumes from the smoke meant police were not able to gain access on Wednesday night.

It's believed the blaze started in a nearby grocery store.

Originally published as Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

fire pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

        News Now the nominees have been grouped together and the voting lines are open, so be sure to cast yours before the deadline at midnight on Friday.

        How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        Premium Content How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        News ‘We can’t wait’: Greens Senator Larissa Waters is calling on the Federal Government...

        Abuser threw girlfriend to ground so hard he knocked her out

        Premium Content Abuser threw girlfriend to ground so hard he knocked her out

        News The 36-year-old Gympie man then denied it to police, saying he had come out of his...

        Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        Premium Content Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        News Here in our beautiful Gympie region, the people bringing you the news not only live...