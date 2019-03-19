Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man bashes dog in Mackay
Crime

Animal cruelty case: Man accused over dog bashing revealed

Janessa Ekert
by
19th Mar 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY man facing serious animal cruelty charges over a horrific dog bashing has been temporarily banned from having any animal while the case is before the courts.

Andrew Coleman has been revealed as the man allegedly behind the disturbing incident on February 13 this year, which was captured on camera.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Mr Coleman holding down and brutally punching the bull Arab named Jaboo numerous times on Green St about 4.40pm.

 

It is understood the dog belongs to Mr Coleman, who appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court for the first time this morning.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead formally charged the 30-year-old with cruelty to an animal by causing it unnecessary or unreasonable pain.

Animal cruelty accused Andrew Coleman leaves court in Mackay
Animal cruelty accused Andrew Coleman leaves court in Mackay Janessa Ekert

Barrister Scott McLennan, for the RSPCA, asked for an adjournment until next month and handed up a temporary prohibition order against Mr Coleman possessing, purchasing or acquiring any animal until the case was finalised.

The court heard if Mr Coleman breached the order he could be charged and face fines up to $40,000 or 12 months' jail.

Animal cruelty accused Andrew Coleman leaves court in Mackay
Animal cruelty accused Andrew Coleman leaves court in Mackay Janessa Ekert

Barrister Phil Moore, acting for Mr Coleman, said the order was consented to without prejudice against his client.

The case was adjourned to April 16 and Mr Coleman must appear in person.

When the distressing footage of the animal attack was released, the RSPCA slammed the incident as "disturbing".

And social media went into overdrive with people expressing their disgust at the cruel act.

More Stories

animal cruelty editors picks mackay court mackay crime rspca
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Facebook's $30B profit means they can afford responsibility

    premium_icon Facebook's $30B profit means they can afford responsibility

    Opinion It's time the digital Wild West played by the same rules as others when it comes to publishing and spreading information.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    New menu on its way with big changes at popular Gympie venue

    premium_icon New menu on its way with big changes at popular Gympie venue

    News New menus on its way at this thriving Gympie venue.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

    premium_icon Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

    News Two men in hospital after serious assault

    I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    premium_icon I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    News Peeping Tom terrorises women in Gympie golf course neighbourhood