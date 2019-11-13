Anguish as baby’s hands turn purple

Supplied Editorial Four-month-old baby Logan whose arms will have to be amputated after they turned purple on a family holiday. Picture: GoFundMe

Supplied Editorial Four-month-old baby Logan whose arms will have to be amputated after they turned purple on a family holiday. Picture: GoFundMe

Doctors are racing to treat a four-month-old baby whose hands suddenly turned purple while on a family holiday in Queensland.

Matthew Currie and his fiancee Shaneace Roy, from Singleton in New South Wales, were on their first holiday with their son Logan on the Gold Coast last month when he started vomiting and developed a rash.

They took him to hospital where they were told he just had a urinary tract infection, but eight hours later Logan was still vomiting and one of his hands had started turning purple.

After rushing back to hospital for more tests and scans, doctors found Logan had two forms of vasculitis that was making his blood vessels swell and cutting off circulation to his limbs.

But more than a month later, they are still unsure why.

Four-month-old baby Logan will have to have his hands amputated. Picture: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page set up for the little boy's parents said Logan - who is now in the intensive care unit at The Children's Hospital at Westmead in Sydney - had an "extremely rare condition" not seen in a newborn before.

"The doctors are still unsure how to treat his condition and have been reaching out to doctors overseas for possible answers," the page said.

Meanwhile, Logan will need to have both his hands amputated.

"Given the damage to Logan's arms, unfortunately they will have to be amputated and at this stage it is looking like the same will happen on his left leg but to what extent they are not sure just yet," the fundraiser said.

Logan is now at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Picture: AAP/Jordan Shields

Almost $30,000 has been raised for the family, who say their emergency savings have been draining away.

While Ms Roy is still on paid maternity leave, Mr Currie said he had been unable to return home to work.

He told 7 News his son had blood clots throughout his body and some days were worse than others.

"He has clots in his heart and lungs, clots in his stomach and clots in various arteries and veins throughout his body," he said.

The family is now waiting for the results of a genetics test, which is due to return from America this month.