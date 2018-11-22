ANGRY: 'Our road hasn't been graded in two years'

A BAD GRADE: Karen McNamara and Gordon McWilliam want Gympie Regional Council to fix Walker Rd at Moy Pocket, saying it has not been visited by a grader in two years.

A LACK of maintenance on their road has left some Moy Pocket residents wondering what it takes to get Gympie Regional Council to grade it.

Walker Rd residents Karen McNamara, Gordon McWilliam and Marcel Russ have been pushing to get the road repaired, saying it has been consistently overlooked on the council's repair rounds.

The council says there is no indication it will be graded any time soon.

"Big Foot is common compared to the grader," Mr McWilliam said. "It hasn't been done for nearly two years now."

And, he said, recent council decisions were just "rubbing salt in the wound".

"They've put our rates up by over 10 per cent this year, and we get no services from it," he said.

For his own property, Mr McWilliam said 22 per cent of his rates was levied for roads - which amounted to about $2500 every year.

He was now wondering what he was paying them for.

Mrs McNamara, a former council worker herself, was also perplexed about the trouble getting it repaired given the costs being paid.

"Half of the residents are primary producers who pay astronomical council rates," she said.

And while she herself has lodged several inquiries and complaints over the road, all that had led to so far was the occasional pot hole being filled in, she said.

"To me that's not good enough. The rock is perforated through and it's getting everyone's tyres," she said.

She said her next door neighbour had lost three tyres in one month, while Mr McWilliam said he had two blow-outs in one week and knew of another who lost two in one day.

"Other than garbage collection it's really just roads (we get out here)," Mr Russ said, adding the lack of maintenance was affecting his efforts to start a farming business.

While he knew how to avoid the holes and ruts while driving, visitors did not.

"They hit all of them and they arrive in a bad mood at the front gate," he said.

A council spokesman said road maintenance needs were determined by several factors.

"Roughness, corrugations, the looseness of the surface, the number of potholes, scours, sub-grade condition and traffic count are all factored in when prioritising road maintenance.

"Walker Rd would need to have between 20-50 per cent of the road impacted by at least three of these factors to be considered for grading."

He said it was inspected on November 5 and while minor work was needed, overall "did not meet the required criteria for grading".