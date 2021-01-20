Menu
A neighbourhoood dispute boiled over once again in Kilkivan last year.
News

Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour’s front gate

JOSH PRESTON
20th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
A long-time neighbourly dispute boiled over once again last year with verbal barbs and a smack to the face, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Mark David Ward, 49, pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault in the court yesterday after the altercation took place at his neighbour’s front gate last June.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell said police were called to a Kilkivan address on June 11, where Ward and the victim were neighbours and lived across the road from each other.

Sgt Campbell said Ward was mowing the lawn when the victim arrived home and got out of his vehicle to close his gate.

Ward got off his ride-on mower and approached the victim, saying “you’re looking like sh*t in your old age”and exchanging verbal insults with him.

Ward then struck the victim on his right cheek, causing his glasses to fall off his face and “immediate pain”, the court heard.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera on the victim’s property before Ward left the area and continued mowing.

Sgt Campbell said Ward later attended police in relation to another matter, but was uncooperative and did not participate in an interview.

Ward’s lawyer said the incident was the result of “ongoing tensions” between the neighbours.

“You’ve just got to stay away from this fellow. You can’t go and start hitting him,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Ward, advising him to go to police if he had complaints in the future.

Mr Callaghan noted Ward had a previous conviction for common assault against the same man in 2015, for which he received nine months’ probation.

Ward was fined $250 after the latest stoush.

