A Gympie man ended up in court for climbing a local business' roof and wrecking a CCTV camera.
Angry Gympie man climbs local business roof, wrecks CCTV cam

JOSH PRESTON
12th Jul 2019 12:05 AM
ANGER got the better of a Gympie man who climbed the roof of a Monkland St business and damaged a CCTV camera.

Jade Lesley Bird, 34, became "agitated” when Centrelink workers refused to charge his phone on March 21, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

He walked down an alleyway in Monkland St before a traffic controller signalled the presence of a CCTV camera to him.

Bird then walked around the back of the building, got on the roof and tried to point the camera back at the controller, damaging it.

He pleaded guilty to wilful damage and unlawfully climbing the outside of a building. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a water pipe and wilfully damaging a window at an apartment complex.

He was placed on 12 months' probation, with a conviction recorded and ordered to pay $330 resitution.

