Photo : Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Photo : Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Angry Gympie drink driver kicked workmate's door in

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Aug 2019 12:10 AM
Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region man lost his job kicking a co-worker's door down and toppled a shelf in his house before being caught drink driving.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Clinton James Haywood had been drinking rum and coke before becoming "agitated” with his colleague and driving to his work-provided house at the feedlot where the pair worked.

Haywood banged on the door, kicking it in when he got no response.

He then tipped over the shelf unit before leaving and driving to another associate's address, where police found him in the driveway and breath tested him, returning a result of .062.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Haywood $300 and suspended his licence for one month with no conviction recorded.

drink driving gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

