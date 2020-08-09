Angry dad wants cops to crack down as speeders ignore lights: Gympie dad Raymond Johnson has had enough of dangerous driving in high risk areas

A FRUSTRATED Gympie father is renewing his calls for people to slow down at the Central School zones, saying the reckless behaviour is putting not only children's, but even adult lives at risk.

Raymond Johnson has been protesting for improved safety outside Gympie Central State School for the past year, urging drivers to obey the 40km/h speed limit.

His effort was rewarded this year with new yellow flashing lights on Lawrence St to make it easier for drivers to identify when "go slow" school pick-up time starts.

But, Mr Johnson said the message has not been getting through.

Raymond Johnson has been protesting for a year in an effort to end the problem.

"They're still speeding" he said.

"Do you not learn?"

"How is it that you speed past your own child's school?"

The new lights helped to a degree, he said, but there were still at least a dozen cars hammering past, going faster than the limit every hour.

It was not just putting children's lives at risk, either.

Even the lollipop lady has had a close call.

"(She) was about to step out … and all of a sudden this (speeding) car came out of nowhere," Mr Johnson said.

Raymond Johnson with his son Nicholas last year, when he first began his protest.

"She had to dive back on to the (side of) the crossing."

Add to this the drivers trying to sneakily speed around school buses, and it was a disaster waiting to happen, Mr Johnson said.

He said police occasionally swung by the school to keep an eye on things, but he said they rarely stayed longer than about 10 minutes.

He wants a mobile speed camera deployed in the zone to curtail speeders.

"Some people just don't get it," he said.