Anglicare stalwarts celebrate five years serving Gympie

Kellie Stirton, Family Support Worker, and Justine Penny, Service Coordinator Fraser Coast have celebrated five years at Anglicare Southern Queensland's Gympie Children and Parenting Program team.

TWO Anglicare support workers have been commemorated for five years’ service to the wider Gympie region community.

Anglicare Southern Queensland’s Service Coordinator for the Fraser Coast Justine Penny and Family Support Worker Kellie Stirton were this week presented with certificates while participating on a team day event in Gympie.

“I have worked in the community/human services sector for over 20 years in the UK and here in Australia,” Ms Penny said.

“I have always been driven to work with people drawing on my values and beliefs about people’s rights, strengths and capacities. This year I have taken on the role of Service Coordinator for the Fraser Coast team.

“I am thoroughly enjoying all aspects of this role as I am working closely with the team members while still maintaining a case load within the community.”

Ms Penny said the Gympie team have established strong connections with other local organisations.

“As a team we deliver social skills/wellbeing group sessions in local schools and have developed an excellent reputation over time,” she said.

“A highlight of my role is working directly with groups of children, encouraging the development of self-esteem and confidence.”

Ms Stirton said working in the Children and Parenting Program had been an amazing experience so far.

“It was great to start on the ground within a new program for the area. I live on the Sunshine Coast, so for me the flexibility to work part time was something that I really wanted having two young girls at school,” she said.

“I have enjoyed the past five years working within our office, we have a great team and have also formed some great partnerships with local stakeholders in the community.”