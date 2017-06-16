Anglican priest recalls riding his pushbike in church

CHANGING PLACES:The third church of St Peter, built in 1888, was located across the road from the current St Peter's and featured a grand pipe organ that was moved to the new brick church when it was built in 1954.

IN THIS, Gympie's 150th year, we have discovered a group that is celebrating a matching milestone - StPeter's Anglican Church.

St Peter's has been a part of the Gympie landscape (in one form or another) for as long at the township has been here, but Father Kevin Lewis said St Peter's Church hasn't always been atop the hill in Lady Mary Terrace.

"When I went to Central school (late 1940s) I remember going across to the old Anglican Church at the top end of Nash St for functions and things,” he said.

That church was called the second church of St Peter, and was opened in 1869 and was situated on the corner of Palantine and School Sts.

That building became the parish hall in 1887 following the construction of the third Church of St Peter on Lady Mary Tce. It was eventually destroyed by fire in 1969.

The site of the third church on Lady Mary Terrace was bounded by the Gympie-Brisbane Railway line.

Inside, a fine pipe organ, built by Henry Jones of Kensington, was installed in 1901 to help drown out the sounds of steam locomotives pulling in and out of Gympie station which, a century ago, accompanied worship at St Peter's.

(left) Inside the third Church of St Peter. Contributed

Father Lewis' grandfather-in-law, John Steer, was Rector of St Peter's during the 1930s and '40s and did a lot of the groundwork for the current fourth church of St Peter.

"He died in 1947. He did a lot of the fundraising for the new church but never got to see it built,” Father Lewis said.

"I remember watching the new church being built as a child,” he said of the current brick church, erected in 1954 opposite the old one.

"I remember riding my pushbike around inside it while they were building it.

"It was just myself and a mate. We went for a look and wound up inside on our bikes. They didn't have big security fences in those days.”

The former church was used as the second parish hall until its demolition before a new hall was built on the site in the mid 1970s.