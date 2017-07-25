25°
Anglers told to be aware of closed waters near Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
| 24th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
fishing at Toogoom (Natascha Wiegand) - User Contributed
fishing at Toogoom (Natascha Wiegand) - User Contributed

ANGLERS looking to fish near Fraser Island have been reminded to ensure they fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point during the annual fishing closure.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Manager Greg Bowness said the closure was in place from 12pm, August 1, to 12pm, September 30.

"During the closure, all fishing is prohibited on the foreshore within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water," Mr Bowness said.

"Outside the closed water area, fishers taking advantage of the tailor season should ensure they adhere to the species size limit of 35cm and the possession limit of 20.

"The closure does not apply to the collection of worms and pipis by hand."

Mr Bowness said the closure is important as it protects finfish where they congregate during spawning.

If you suspect illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

Don't engage the person, as this can compromise an investigation.
 

