Anglers chance to hook a monster

WHAT A CATCH: Deni Mariathi landed this 78cm jew fish with the support of Bruce, Brad, Geoff at Cod Hole.

Offshore

Conditions today will be fairly choppy, so check conditions before going offshore and be prepared to stay in sheltered waters, with winds southeasterly 15-20 knots and seas 1.5-2m.

Tomorrow conditions are still fairly choppy with winds southeasterly 15-20 knots and seas 1.5-2m.

There will be some more improvement on Sunday. So when conditions improve, go for a few coral trout, cod, snapper and parrot at North Reef.

Similar species have been reported at Barwon Banks.

Trout, spanish mackerel, cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and tusk fish from Sunshine Reef.

Mac and long tail from most of the closer inshore reefs.

From east of the Wide Bay Bar and Double Island you can expect some excellent catches of big cod, yellowfin tuna, mackerel, pearlies, red emperor, scarlet sea perch, hussar and gold spot wrasse and mahi mahi.

Out and around Hervey Bay

Longtail and mack tuna and a few mackerel have been showing up Coongul Creek and between Wathumba Creek and Roonie Point.

There have been few good coral trout, grassy sweetlip, blackall, good quality cod, tusk fish and mackerel on the inshore reefs.

Coral trout, moses perch, nannygai, tuskfish and spanish mackerel on the reefs out from Roonies.

Queenfish have been taken on the rubble patches throughout Platypus Bay and from Six Mile Arch.

Great Sandy Strait is producing, barramundi and threadfin salmon around the mouth of the Mary River including whiting, flathead and bream throughout.

Barramundi and threadfin salmon in the lower Mary and Susan River.

Barramundi, bream, grunter, whiting and mangrove jack in the lower Burrum River.

There's queenfish, golden trevally and giant trevally and a few barred and school mackerel around the Urangan Pier/Jetty.

Banana prawns are running out from Maaroom and Ungowa. For more information on fishing the Bay check out the Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing facebook page.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: Always best to travel closer to low tide as possible.

There's heaps of erosion after the big seas and tides, particularly around the rocky outcrops like Poyungan and Yidney Rocks has made beach access impassable, so use the Bypass Tracks.

Target dart, whiting, trevally and a few chopper tailor along the eastern beach gutters.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good grunter bream and quality muddies and some solid flathead have also been reported.

Rainbow Beach: There has been a lot of erosion on the beaches so take extra care and travel closer to low tide and probably best to give Mudlo rocks a miss unless on dead low tide until the seas and swells ease back.

Try for whiting, bream, flathead and dart up around Inskip Point where there is more shelter.

When the wind and swell eases, target jew in the gutters at night and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for whiting, bream, flathead, trevally and mangrove jack in the snaggy areas in the creeks and a few good muddies.

Mangrove jack, barramundi, flathead, estuary cod and mud crabs in Kauri Creek.

A few good flathead, bream, trevally and mackerel from the Barge Crossing.

Local Dams and Rivers

In the dams, quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly feeding at present.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga still hitting lures and fly particularly on Jackall TN60 lures last weekend - see the photo.

Plenty of quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions in Boondooma Dam.

Check out the Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook Page.

If you would like to see your photo in the paper, please email details and photo as a jpeg attachment to sales@swanboathire.com.au