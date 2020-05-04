Angler’s catch of a lifetime

Fisherman Ed Falconer caught the monster Red Emperor off the coast of Rainbow Beach on April 20.

Fisherman Ed Falconer caught the monster Red Emperor off the coast of Rainbow Beach on April 20.

A local fisherman has caught a “once in a lifetime” fish during a recent trip between Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island.

Keely Rose Fishing Charters owner Ed Falconer reeled in a massive 104cm Red Emperor which weighed in at 22kg late last month.

Ed Falconer also landed these Pearl perch during the trip in late April.

Mr Falconer said the fish was a personal best and took him around 20 minutes to land.

“I have been charter fishing and professionally fishing the offshore waters around Rainbow Beach for 30 years, and a Red Emperor of this size is a once in a lifetime fish,” he said.

“Myself and my crew member took my charter vessel, the Keely Rose for a maintenance and research trip during the mandatory COVID-19 closure.

Keely Rose relief skipper Shaddy caught these impressive Maori Cod.

“We checked out some new ground and caught plenty of big fish.”

Mr Falconer said he and his relief skipper Shaddy also caught several large Maori cod and Pearl perch, but the Red Emperor was the highlight of the day.