‘Angerfist’ not pushing for Cyborg title fight in pandemic

Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe connects with a right hand in her unanimous decision victory over Leslie Smith last year.

ARLENE Blencowe doesn’t know when she’ll get to fight Cris Cyborg, but the MMA star with Gympie region origins says that’s not her focus right now.

Blencowe’s red hot form in the Bellator cage last year all but guaranteed her the next shot at the women’s featherweight crown, which became even hotter property when UFC legend Cris Cyborg joined the stable and took the belt from former champ Julia Budd in January.

Former UFC champ Cris Cyborg now stands in the way of Blencowe’s claim to the Bellator throne. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The Cyborg bout was very much on the cards for the 37-year-old until the coronavirus pandemic stopped the world of sport in its tracks indefinitely, with even Bellator president Scott Coker tipping her as “number one” on the list.

But the fighter known as “Angerfist” said she won’t be pushing for any information about the fight until the time is right.

“International flights have been cancelled for the rest of the year, so that there pretty much delays everything I wanted to do with my career,” Blencowe said.

“I’m a pretty positive person, and I think with everything going on worrying about a fight is a pretty selfish thing to be sitting here worrying about.

“My family’s healthy, we haven’t lost anyone in our family, that’s the main thing, I’m still abiding by all the social distancing rules.

“I think everyone needs to sit back and have a reality check of the big picture. I definitely won’t be pushing for a fight at the moment.”

The Brazilian-American Cyborg recently said she was considering a code switch to boxing following her Bellator championship victory.

Cyborg became the first fighter to win titles in four major MMA organisations with her fourth-round stoppage of Budd at Bellator 238.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to do boxing,” Cyborg said, per Sky Sports.

“I’ve held four titles in MMA but I would like to hold a world title in boxing. Now is the right time. Everyone agrees and I know that my fans will follow me wherever I go.”