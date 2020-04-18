Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe connects with a right hand in her unanimous decision victory over Leslie Smith last year.
Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe connects with a right hand in her unanimous decision victory over Leslie Smith last year.
News

‘Angerfist’ not pushing for Cyborg title fight in pandemic

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
18th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARLENE Blencowe doesn’t know when she’ll get to fight Cris Cyborg, but the MMA star with Gympie region origins says that’s not her focus right now.

READ MORE: Gympie MMA queen reveals top tips for isolation workouts

Blencowe’s red hot form in the Bellator cage last year all but guaranteed her the next shot at the women’s featherweight crown, which became even hotter property when UFC legend Cris Cyborg joined the stable and took the belt from former champ Julia Budd in January.

Former UFC champ Cris Cyborg now stands in the way of Blencowe’s claim to the Bellator throne. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Former UFC champ Cris Cyborg now stands in the way of Blencowe’s claim to the Bellator throne. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The Cyborg bout was very much on the cards for the 37-year-old until the coronavirus pandemic stopped the world of sport in its tracks indefinitely, with even Bellator president Scott Coker tipping her as “number one” on the list.

But the fighter known as “Angerfist” said she won’t be pushing for any information about the fight until the time is right.

“International flights have been cancelled for the rest of the year, so that there pretty much delays everything I wanted to do with my career,” Blencowe said.

Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe has put her hand up to fight Cris Cyborg.
Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe has put her hand up to fight Cris Cyborg.

“I’m a pretty positive person, and I think with everything going on worrying about a fight is a pretty selfish thing to be sitting here worrying about.

“My family’s healthy, we haven’t lost anyone in our family, that’s the main thing, I’m still abiding by all the social distancing rules.

“I think everyone needs to sit back and have a reality check of the big picture. I definitely won’t be pushing for a fight at the moment.”

The Brazilian-American Cyborg recently said she was considering a code switch to boxing following her Bellator championship victory.

Cyborg became the first fighter to win titles in four major MMA organisations with her fourth-round stoppage of Budd at Bellator 238.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to do boxing,” Cyborg said, per Sky Sports.

“I’ve held four titles in MMA but I would like to hold a world title in boxing. Now is the right time. Everyone agrees and I know that my fans will follow me wherever I go.”

arlene blencowe bellator mma coronavirusgympie cris cyborg gympie news gympie sport scott coker
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Thank you for your service Mick and we wish you all the best

        premium_icon Thank you for your service Mick and we wish you all the best

        News OPINION: There can be no doubt that taking on an important civic role like mayor is...