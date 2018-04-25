Anger grows in Valley over council's silence on dumps

Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with the petitions they lodged with the council seven months ago. Ms Watt is frustrated there has been little communication since.

ABSENCE has not made the heart grow fonder in the Mary Valley, with residents left frustrated their call to fix last year's dump changes has again been left off Gympie Regional Council's agenda.

Former councillor Jan Watt, who lodged two petitions of almost 1000 signatures with the council in October to protest a cut to opening hours of more than 200, slammed what she said was continued silence on the matter.

"Council still has not formally responded to the community's petition,” she said.

"Does everyone else wait this long?

"Council's community consultation processes are appalling.

"The community has no idea as to whether they've even considered the issue, and it is still a hot topic in the community.

"The council seems entirely out of touch.”

She said residents felt "disenfranchised” by the situation, and were frustrated by a lack of follow-through on a "promise” Mayor Mick Curran had made at a community meeting.

Imbil dump. Renee Albrecht

"He said if there were any problems he would go back and change it,” she said.

"He has not fulfilled his promise to go back and fix the problem if the council got it wrong.”

A council spokeswoman said the mayor and councillors did not yet have the data to inform a decision on the matter.

"A report has not yet been compiled for council,” she said.

"Council is currently finalising a community survey to gather feedback and comments which will inform the report for Council on Waste Management Facilities.

"Councillors require the data and survey to address the community's concerns.

"Once complete, this will be presented to council.

"A date for completion has not been confirmed.”

She said the council had met with Ms Watt in December to discuss the issue and was "appreciative” of the community's concerns.

"Council is still committed to addressing the region's concerns and the survey is part of understanding the community's needs across the region.

"Council will use the information from the survey and waste management facility data collated as the basis for any decisions.”