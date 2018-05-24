Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck drivers will no longer allowed to spend the night in Goomeri and this letter writer says it's not right.
Truck drivers will no longer allowed to spend the night in Goomeri and this letter writer says it's not right. Contributed
News

Anger as truckers banned from staying in South Burnett town

by Letter to the editor by Coralie Clune
24th May 2018 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRUCKERS will be forced to keep on truckin' through Goomeri from July 1.

On May 24, The Gympie Times revealed that truckers are no longer welcome to stay at Goomeri overnight.

READ MORE: 60 years on this Goomeri grazier has still got it

They may use the showers and toilet facilities, purchase food but absolutely no sleeping in their trucks near the BP Servo on the Burnett Highway.

Does this mean that long haul truck drivers will be forced to drive tired and find somewhere else to park to take a much needed rest?

Fines will be in place: a $126 traffic infringement notice if they are parked there longer than one hour.

With the limited capability of Queensland Rail, we now depend heavily on these trucks to move goods throughout the state.

Truck drivers shoulder a huge responsibility already just by being in control of these, often huge, vehicles.

Will they now have to pull up alongside the road somewhere, without the benefit of toilet facilities to make a rest stop?

Instead of fines, surely the Gympie Regional Council and the Department of Main Roads and Transport could focus on solutions.

This is an absolutely ridiculous state of affairs with little consideration being shown to these drivers who provide a very important service throughout Australia.

Coralie Clune,

Lower Wonga

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Goomeri police to crack down on noisy trucks

    Goomeri police to crack down on noisy trucks

    Crime B-DOUBLE truck drivers have been warned not to park in Goomeri overnight.

    FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    News The Gympie Times was there to provide full disaster coverage.

    Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    premium_icon Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    Opinion We're losing the magic from our world.

    Why this iconic Gympie business is selling up

    premium_icon Why this iconic Gympie business is selling up

    News "The time is right and it needs young blood”

    Local Partners