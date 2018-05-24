Anger as truckers banned from staying in South Burnett town

Truck drivers will no longer allowed to spend the night in Goomeri and this letter writer says it's not right.

TRUCKERS will be forced to keep on truckin' through Goomeri from July 1.

On May 24, The Gympie Times revealed that truckers are no longer welcome to stay at Goomeri overnight.

They may use the showers and toilet facilities, purchase food but absolutely no sleeping in their trucks near the BP Servo on the Burnett Highway.

Does this mean that long haul truck drivers will be forced to drive tired and find somewhere else to park to take a much needed rest?

Fines will be in place: a $126 traffic infringement notice if they are parked there longer than one hour.

With the limited capability of Queensland Rail, we now depend heavily on these trucks to move goods throughout the state.

Truck drivers shoulder a huge responsibility already just by being in control of these, often huge, vehicles.

Will they now have to pull up alongside the road somewhere, without the benefit of toilet facilities to make a rest stop?

Instead of fines, surely the Gympie Regional Council and the Department of Main Roads and Transport could focus on solutions.

This is an absolutely ridiculous state of affairs with little consideration being shown to these drivers who provide a very important service throughout Australia.

Coralie Clune,

Lower Wonga