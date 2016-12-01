Anger after flowers removed from grave site

WHEN Lynne Mansell returned to Gympie Cemetery just days after placing new silk flowers at the grave of Pamella Carrie, she found they had disappeared.

It marked the second time artificial flowers had been removed from the site, and when Mrs Mansell visited the cemetery's offices, she was told they had been removed by the groundskeeper.

"I was quite emotional when I went there, and they had basically told me that artificial flowers weren't allowed on the plot Pam was buried in,” she says.

"We were told the rules were in the paperwork and listed on signage but we organised the burial through the funeral home and so we had no idea.”

Lynne, who constantly cared for Pamella in the last few years of her life, said she had a long love of flowers and gardening - with the silk flowers specifically chosen to last through a harsh Gympie summer.

"When you go to the area and look around there are a whole bunch of wilted flowers, but apparently what we did wasn't right,” she says.

"To come back and find them gone - it's like something has been stolen from her.”

A statement from the Gympie Cemetery Trust said a letter explaining the terms of the plot is mailed to the representatives of the deceased.

"It's posted within one month of the burial date,” it reads.

"Artificial flowers aren't removed until afterwards.”