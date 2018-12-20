Angels bring joy to 162 families in Gympie this Christmas

HELPING HANDS: Shirley Bishop, Teena Dower, Rhianna Jordan, Mick Seeney (President of Gympie Beef Liason Committee), Rocco Fitzpatrick, Taylah Jordan, Ann Condon, Adam Torrens (works for Ken Simpson at My Butcher) and Desley Neal.

THEY are the angels who have helped 162 families in the Gympie region this Christmas.

St Vincent de Paul volunteers were busy packing up boxes at St Patrick's College yesterday for Gympie families doing it tough.

Gympie Beef Liaison Group president Mick Seeney said his organisation donated $500 worth of meat to bring a smile to people's faces this Christmas.

St Vincent De Paul volunteers conference members are Shirley Bishop, Jean Garner, Pauline Daunt, Desley Neal, Teena Dower, Ann Condon and Catherine Cox. Philippe Coquerand

"We like people to have the opportunity to eat some quality meat, so if we donate meat to St Vincent's Hamper Drive it gives the opportunity for people to have a good time at Christmas,” Mr Seeney said.

"We're a community organisation and we like to support those that need it and to help people doing it tough.”

St Vincent de Paul volunteer Shirley Bishop said she was very appreciative of Ken Simpson, of My Butcher, who supplied the roasts.

"We thank Ken for his generosity in supporting us with our hampers,” she said. "We would like to thank Gympie for their generosity, we find Gympie people are exceedingly generous and it's rewarding for us to be able to help those in need.”

Families from Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Woolooga, Gunalda, Kilkivan and Gympie were recipients of the Christmas hampers.

The Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, My Butcher, St Patrick's College and Primary School, and Foodbank Queensland were all part of the effort.