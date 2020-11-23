Andrew Warden wins single stableford at Gunabul

YET another great week for playing golf weather wise and our course is looking a picture.

Tuesday was a single stableford and our winner was Brian Foxall with 39 points and runner up was David Wippell with 38 points, pin shot winner on hole 8 and 17 was Peter Deighton.

Pete Deighton

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John Cartwright and back 9 winner was J. Stokes Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Bill Christensen.

Saturday saw a good roll up to compete in a single stableford event, our winner was Andrew Warden with 39 points and runner up was Rob Lumsden with 38 points. Pin shot winners were hole 6 Graham Rigby and hole 15 Lawrie English. Brian Foxall won our Neals Family Meats raffle.

This coming Tuesday will be our November McClintocks Fuel Supplies monthly medal and Saturday will also be our Four Mile Quarry monthly medal so please get your names on the sheet if you wish to play.

Happy golfing

Cheers, Darryl Swan