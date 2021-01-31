Andrew O’Keefe charged with assault

TV presenter and game show host Andrew O'Keefe has been charged by police over an alleged domestic assault on his partner in Sydney's east overnight.

Mr O'Keefe, 49, is due to face Waverley Local Court on Thursday after being arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege the former Weekend Sunrise and current The Chase host assaulted his rumoured partner Orly Lavee at an apartment in Randwick just before 1am.

Andrew O'Keefe as host of The Chase. Picture: Channel 7

He was arrested on a nearby street at about 3.30am before being taken to Maroubra police station and charged with common assault.

Police granted the performer bail on the condition he not contact or approach Ms Lavee unless through a lawyer.

Mr O'Keefe and Seven West Media have been contacted for comment.

An interim apprehended violence order has also been granted on behalf of Ms Lavee, 41, which will be heard in court on Thursday alongside the assault charge.

Under the terms of the court order made on Sunday the performer is not to contact, threaten, assault or intimidate his partner or go to her house.

NSW Police said in a statement on Sunday: "Just before 1am, officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a Randwick unit, after reports a 41-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted in a domestic violence related incident.

"Following inquiries, police arrested a 49-year-old man nearby about 3.30am.

"He was taken to Maroubra police station where he was charged with common assault (DV) and granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday 4 February 2021."

The 49-year-old performer is due to face court this week. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Mr O'Keefe, a former lawyer and son of ex-NSW Supreme Court justice Barry O'Keefe, was one of the founding members of domestic violence charity the White Ribbon Foundation.

He served as its chairman in 2017, before the organisation went into liquidation in 2019.

The former Deal or No Deal presenter was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2017 for his service to television and charity work.

Andrew O'Keefe. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Mr O'Keefe split from his ex-wife Eleanor in 2017, admitting on Sunrise that his life felt "meaningless" after the separation with the mother of his three children.

The sometimes stage actor was recently been pictured with Sydney-based doctor Ms Lavee, with snaps from September appearing to show them wearing wedding bands, sparking rumours they had been married in secret.

Originally published as Andrew O'Keefe charged with assault