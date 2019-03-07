NBA superstar pumped for Bogut return

This is what the Warriors want to see from Bogut.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was blown away when informed about Andrew Bogut's return to the back-to-back NBA champions.

Told the Warriors had officially signed Bogut, Green said: "Oh sh*t.

The reporter then asked, what is your reaction, to which he said: "You see my reaction? I am excited. It will be great for us to have Bogut back.

"We all know what he brings to the table, so I think he will overall help us down this stretch where it will be a tough run as we try and get a three-peat.

"I know he is going to contribute a lot to helping us win this championship.

"Two or three years ago I didn't foresee this happening but I'm as excited as hell about it.

"Bogut has great defence and an extremely high IQ and a great playmaker."

The Sydney Kings confirmed on Thursday morning that Bogut will return to the NBA.

But his stint appears likely to be a short one.

The Kings said Bogut would sign a short-term contract with the Warriors for the remainder of the current NBA season and he will be back in Sydney for the next NBL season.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both Andrew and the Kings," the Kings announced in a tweet.

"Andrew will return to Sydney, and the purple and gold faithful, ready to go for #NBL20."

With a month to go in the regular season before the play-offs start the Warriors are favourites to win their fourth title in five years.

Bogut, 34, is a beloved figure at the Warriors and the San Francisco Bay area after helping build the team into the NBA's most dominant force.

He was a member of the 2015 championship squad but the team decided to offload him to the Dallas Mavericks in 2016 to clear salary cap space to sign All-Star Kevin Durant.

The Warriors also added All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins to their squad for this season.

The Warriors' two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry said he was excited at the prospect of having Bogut back in Oakland.

Melbourne-born Bogut played in 30 games with the Kings, averaging 11.4 points, a league-high 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks.

The Warriors, who are first in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, did not disclose the terms of the agreement.