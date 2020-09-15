And we’re racing! Gympie races open to public this weekend

The crowd will be back trackside at the Gympie Races this Saturday, though it will be a small crowd and there will be no Fashions of the Field.

FOR THE first time in months, Gympie will be able to head trackside this weekend as the Gympie Turf Club hosts the spring Ladies Race Day - or at least a version of it.

There will be five local races, including The Gympie Times Cup and The Gympie Times Online, no Fashions of the Field and patrons drinking alcohol must be seated.

Turf Club president Shane Gill said today a very limited number of tickets had been made available to the general public to buy for this Saturday’s event, about 100 at this stage.

Tickets can only be pre-purchased through the Turf Club website at www.gympieturfclub.com.au.

Some important things to note when buying tickets:

Your ticket name must match your ID - no ID, no entry, and all tickets must be pre-purchased on the website.

A crowd shot of everyone at the last Gympie race day of 2019.

“Unfortunately we cannot accept any ‘free passes’ you may have,” Mr Gill said.

And it is one ticket per sale.

“Sorry guys, we didn’t build our website with a pandemic in mind, so issuing single tickets is the only way we can capture all the required COVID info, without making you fill in forms at the gate.”

COVID-19 safe rules will apply on the day; social distancing must be maintained, food and drinks must be consumed at a table and chairs, good hand hygiene must be maintained and anyone who is unwell is asked to not attend.

As this is the Turf Club’s first public event since the introduction of COVID restrictions, anyone going to the races this Saturday is asked to be patient, obey the rules and be kind and respectful to the volunteer committee and staff.

“We want to continue to be able to host race days, so we really do appreciate your support, kindness and consideration as we adapt.”

Gates open at 11am.