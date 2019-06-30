And the Logies winners are …
News Corp's television editor Holly Byrnes and entertainment reporter Jonathon Moran cast their expert votes on this year's Logie nominations.
GOLD LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY
Amanda Keller (The Living Room / Dancing With The Stars)
Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia)
Eve Morey (Neighbours)
Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)
Sam Mac (Sunrise)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)
Waleed Aly (The Project)
Holly Byrnes: Amanda Keller is the people's princess, if you will, and the rightful heir to this year's Gold. It's time.
Jonathon Moran: Hands down Amanda Keller. Nothing against any of the other nominees personally but I truly believe she is the most worthy of taking home the trophy.
MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road)
Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)
Luke McGregor (Rosehaven)
Ray Meagher (Home And Away)
Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)
Ryan Moloney (Neighbours)
HB: Aaron Pedersen and Guy Pearce delivered exceptional performances, but I think this one is a battle between Rodger Corser and Ray Meagher. Head says Rodger, heart says Ray.
JMO: Strewth, you can't go past Ray Meagher. Surely longevity and staying power wins here.
MOST POPULAR ACTRESS
Asher Keddie (The Cry)
Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven)
Deborah Mailman (Bite Club / Mystery Road)
Eve Morey (Neighbours)
Jenna Coleman (The Cry)
Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish)
HB: Jenna Coleman and Eve Morey were devastatingly good in their respective roles, pulling at viewer heart strings. Eve by a tissue or two.
JMO: My head says Asher Keddie and my heart says Deborah Mailman just because I think she is fabulous in every way.
MOST POPULAR PRESENTER
Amanda Keller (The Living Room / Dancing With The Stars)
Carrie Bickmore (The Project)
Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia)
Julia Morris (Blind Date / I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! / Chris & Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)
Waleed Aly (The Project)
HB: Will Tom Gleeson's campaigning - hard - pay off in this category? Not sure. My money's on Waleed Aly, who set the agenda with provocative interviews on The Project.
JMO: I'm hoping for Amanda Keller or Julia Morris but reckon it will be between Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore.
GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR NEW TALENT
Bonnie Anderson (Neighbours)
Courtney Miller (Home And Away)
Dylan Alcott (Invictus Games Tonight/The Set)
Eddie Woo (Teenage Boss)
Joe Jonas (The Voice Australia)
Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road)
HB: As someone who failed high school maths, I really wish I'd had someone as fabulous as Eddie Woo teaching me; still I think this numbers game will fall for Dylan Alcott, who was outstanding during the Invictus Games and Australian Open tennis coverage.
JMO: Dylan Alcott.
MOST POPULAR DRAMA PROGRAM
Doctor Doctor
Home And Away
Mystery Road
Neighbours
The Cry
Wentworth
HB: Neighbours really pushed the envelope this year with a same-sex marriage, diverse characters and one of the saddest storylines with Sonia's death. But I think Wentworth might just muscle it out for the win.
JMO: Wentworth is by far an exceptional piece of Australian television that deserves to win in every category it is nominated.
MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Anh's Brush With Fame
Dancing With The Stars
Gogglebox Australia
Gruen
Hard Quiz
The Voice Australia
HB: Gogglebox is unmissable TV but I also get so much out of Anh's Brush With Fame each week. A tie, perhaps?
JMO: Anh's Brush With Fame for sure. It is fun but also pulls at the heart strings and is topical as well.
MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM
Have You Been Paying Attention?
Hughesy, We Have A Problem
Rosehaven
Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures
Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell
True Story With Hamish & Andy
HB: I think the team at HYBPA have some serious competition on their hands this year from Hughesy and Shaun Micallef. Hughesy gets my vote.
JMO: It's between Hughesy and True Story for me.
MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor
I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Married At First Sight
MasterChef Australia
My Kitchen Rules
The Block
HB: As much as I hated myself for every minute I watched, Married At First Sight's water cooler effect should see this bubble over for victory.
JMO: As embarrassing as it is to say, you really can't go past Married At First Sight, purely for how much it got the country talking and, well, this is a most popular category.
MOST POPULAR LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Back In Time For Dinner
Better Homes And Gardens
Gardening Australia
Selling Houses Australia
The Living Room
Travel Guides
HB: Amanda, Baz, Chris and Miguel put the family into family viewing every week, so my vote goes to The Living Room.
JMO: Selling Houses Australia.
MOST POPULAR PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
7.30
60 Minutes
A Current Affair
Australian Story
Four Corners
The Project
HB: As it prepares to celebrate 10 years on air, The Project has hit its stride in terms of agenda setting news, done differently. It gets my nod.
JMO: The Project.
MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Doctor Doctor
Mystery Road
Neighbours
Secret City: Under the Eagle
Wentworth
HB: Mystery Road was outstanding, Secret City compelling but Wentworth wins for the consistency and quality of drama they deliver.
JMO: Wentworth.
MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE
Bloom
Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You
On The Ropes
Pine Gap
The Cry
HB: The Cry, gripping television, brilliant writing and performances that made this a global hit.
JMO: The Cry.
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR
Aaron Pedersen (Detective Jay Swan, Mystery Road)
Bryan Brown (Ray Reed, Bloom)
Jay Ryan (Sean 'Speedo' Collins, Fighting Season)
Robbie Magasiva (Will Jackson, Wentworth)
Scott Ryan (Ray Shoesmith, Mr Inbetween)
HB: We are spoiled for choice in this category, but Scott Ryan gets my vote for his bold role in Mr Inbetween. More please.
JMO: Jay Ryan for Fighting Season.
MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS
Danielle Cormack (Karen Koutoufides, Secret City: Under the Eagle)
Jenna Coleman (Joanna, The Cry)
Judy Davis (Emma James, Mystery Road)
Leah Purcell (Rita Connors, Wentworth)
Nicole Chamoun (Amirah Al-Amir, On The Ropes)
HB: Nicole Chamoun flagged herself as an outstanding talent for the future, but I can't go past Danielle Cormack in Secret City. I'd watch her read the phone book.
JMO: Leah Purcell is brilliant in Wentworth, although my vote goes to Danielle Cormack for her extraordinary work in Secret City.
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bernard Curry (Jake Stewart, Wentworth)
Ewen Leslie (Ted Nordenfelt, Fighting Season)
Frankie J Holden (Roy Briggs, A Place to Call Home)
Ian Meadows (Corey Baxter, Dead Lucky)
Wayne Blair (Larry Dime, Mystery Road)
HB: This is a race in two for mine: Ewen Leslie transfixed as damaged army sergeant, Ted Nordenfelt in Fighting Season, while Frank J Holden brought heart to the final season of A Place To Call Home as Roy Briggs.
JMO: Ewen Leslie.
MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Asher Keddie (Alexandra, The Cry)
Celia Ireland (Liz Birdsworth, Wentworth)
Jacki Weaver (Gwen Reed, Bloom)
Keisha Castle-Hughes (Jess, On The Ropes)
Susie Porter (The Muse, The Second)
HB: I was moved to tears by Jacki Weaver's performance in Bloom, but Celia Ireland was her measure in Wentworth and should not go unrecognised for it.
JMO: Celia Ireland's grippingly emotional performance in Wentworth is mind blowing. She has to win.
MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Australian Ninja Warrior
Eurovision - Australia Decides 2018
Gogglebox Australia
Have You Been Paying Attention?
True Story With Hamish & Andy
HB: Gogglebox in a canter.
JMO: Gogglebox.
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Bluey
Grace Beside Me
Mustangs FC
Teenage Boss
The Bureau Of Magical Things
HB: Every parent's best friend, Bluey. Take that Peppa Pig.
JMO: Grace Beside Me.
MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE
Australia V India (Second Test in Perth)
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
Invictus Games Sydney 2018
Supercars Championship: Bathurst
The 2018 FIFA World Cup
HB: The innovation of Fox Sports reinvigorated the Australia v India cricket coverage, but I think the Bathurst team will go back-to-back.
JMO: Invictus.
MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT
Coverage Of The Thai Cave Rescue - Four Corners - Out of the Dark
James Comey Interview - 7.30
Leadership Spill - Sky News
Townsville Flood Disaster - 7 News
Who Cares? - Four Corners
HB: For sheer staying power and breaking every significant moment of the Leadership Spill, this trophy should land in the Sky News cabinet.
JMO: Leadership Spill.
MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM
Employable Me
Exposed: The Case of Keli Lane
Ron Iddles: The Good Cop
Taboo
The Pacific - In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neil
HB: Employable Me was inspiring TV at its best.
JMO: The Pacific.
MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders
House Rules
Married At First Sight
MasterChef Australia
The Block
HB: MasterChef deserves it, MAFS will likely win it.
JMO: Married At First Sight.
