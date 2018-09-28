AND STILL: Gympie's best mechanic as voted by Gympie

IT WAS a two-horse race for most of the vote count, but Velmec Automotive pulled away late to claim the people's choice crown as Gympie's best mechanics.

At last count, the Oak St team had raced clear with 84 nods of approval from Facebook respondents through a The Gympie Times post, beating out runners-up Gympie Central Service Centre (50 votes) to emerge as overwhelming winners.

Co-owner Paul Vella, who has run the business with his wife Sue since 2001, said the achievement was "another feather in the cap” for the Velmec team.

WELL-OILED MACHINE: The Velmec Automotive Team have been crowned choice mechanics by the people of Gympie. Contributed

"This is the second or third time we've won this award through the Times, so it's nice to have that local recognition,” Mr Vella said.

"We've been very successful online, and we were also recently voted as Zinc 96's favourite mechanic, so it's a trend that we're really enjoying.

"It's a real credit to the team for working well together to put out a product that customers appreciate and providing real value for money, it's a very successful working formula we're using at the moment.”

Mr Vella was full of praise for his entire staff, specifically pointing towards Service Manager Adam Randell's Customer Service Hero win at the 2018 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards as further proof of the Velmec team's winning brand.

He said a "very well planned and structured” approach allowed the team to enjoy a healthy work to life balance.

Gympie's best mechanic - Top 5

1. Velmec Automotive - 84 votes

2. Gympie Central Service Station - 50 votes

3. Paul King Auto Repairs Gympie - 14 votes

4. Coll's Motor Clinic - 10 votes

=4. Cooloola Coast Service Centre - 10 votes

5. Spencey's Auto Repairs - 9 votes