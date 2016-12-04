37°
News

... And so this is christmas

4th Dec 2016 5:00 PM
Our favourite Christmas carols.
Our favourite Christmas carols. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROWENA ROBERTSON

Rowena Robertson
Rowena Robertson Renee Pilcher

THERE are lots of songs I start humming or Youtubing somewhere around December 1 - Tim Minchin's White Wine in the Sun, The Pogues' Fairytale of New York, David Bowie and Bing Crosby's Little Drummer Boy (beats White Christmas by a Yuletide mile).

But it's John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War is Over) that's been my favourite Christmas song since my sister Leigh and I first heard it somewhere around 1971.

I was about 11 and Leigh 12 so its anti-war message was probably lost on us.

But the simple lyrics and universal message of peace and good will resonated and no festive season has come and gone since those early '70s without us asking, singing (not quite as tunefully as the late, great John Lennon), writing in cards and, these days, texting each other, "So this is Christmas, and what have you done?”

As war rages on, this song is as relevant today as it was 45 years ago and so, in the words of John and Yoko, "a very merry Christmas, and happy new year, let's hope it's a good one, without any fear”.

Happy Xmas (War is Over)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

So this is Christmas And what have you done

Another year over and a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun

The near and the dear one, the old and the young.

A very Merry Christmas, and a happy new year

Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear

And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones, the world is so wrong

And so happy Christmas, for black and for white

For yellow and red ones, let's stop all the fight

A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year Let's hope it's a good one without any fear

And so this is Christmas and what have we done Another year over, a new one just begun

And so happy Christmas, we hope you have fun The near and the dear one, the old and the young A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear

War is over, if you want it, war is over now.

JACOB CARSON

Jacob Carson
Jacob Carson

HAVING spent a number of years working in retail, I've grown to hate most Christmas music. That being said, there was always one that I thought stood out. It's the Judy Garland version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. It's not really cheesy. It sums up Christmas for a lot of people because a lot of people don't have a merry Christmas. It can be really hard for a lot of people and I like the optimism.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on, our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yuletide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

So hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on, our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yuletide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

So hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

SHELLEY STRACHAN

Shelley Strachan
Shelley Strachan Craig Warhurst

I LOVE everything Christmas and everything Australian, so for me it was a hands down easy choice. It's Paul Kelly's How to Make Gravy. He wrote it in 1996 and it's a bittersweet song about a bloke who knows he's going to be stuck in jail over Christmas. It evokes all those feelings of Christmas and just how sad you feel when circumstances conspire to keep you away from your family at this magical time of the year. I absolutely love it.

How to make Gravy

Paul Kelly

Hello Dan, it's Joe here, I hope you're keeping well

It's the 21st of December, and now they're ringing the last bells

If I get good behaviour, I'll be out of here by July

Won't you kiss my kids on Christmas Day, please don't let 'em cry for me

I guess the brothers are driving down from Queensland and Stella's flying in from the coast

They say it's gonna be a hundred degrees, even more maybe, but that won't stop the roast

Who's gonna make the gravy now? I bet it won't taste the same

Just add flour, salt, a little red wine

And don't forget a dollop of tomato sauce for sweetness and that extra tang

And give my love to Angus and to Frank and Dolly,

Tell 'em all I'm sorry I screwed up this time

And look after Rita, I'll be thinking of her early Christmas morning when I'm standing in line

I hear Mary's got a new boyfriend, I hope he can hold his own

Do you remember the last one? What was his name again? (Just a little too much cologne)

And Roger, you know I'm even gonna miss Roger

'Cause there's sure as hell no one in here I want to fight

Oh praise the Baby Jesus, have a Merry Christmas,

I'm really gonna miss it, all the treasure and the trash

And later in the evening, I can just imagine,

You'll put on Junior Murvin and push the tables back

And you'll dance with Rita, I know you really like her,

Just don't hold her too close, oh brother please don't stab me in the back

I didn't mean to say that, it's just my mind it plays up,

Multiplies each matter, turns imagination into fact

You know I love her badly, she's the one to save me,

I'm gonna make some gravy, I'm gonna taste the fat

Tell her that I'm sorry, yeah I love her badly, tell 'em all I'm sorry,

And kiss the sleepy children for me

You know one of these days, I'll be making gravy,

I'll be making plenty, I'm gonna pay 'em all back back.

JODY ALLEN

Jody Allen
Jody Allen

IT WOULD be Jingle Bell Rock, because one of my favourite movies of all time, Mean Girls, features the song and it makes me laugh every time I hear it!

Jingle Bell Rock

Jeremy Frederick Lanning, Joseph Beal, James Boothe

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bell swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin' and prancin' in jingle bell square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin' in a one horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and mingle in a jinglin' beat

That's the jingle bell rock

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go ridin' in a one horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and mingle in a jinglin' beat

That's the jingle bell -

That's the jingle bell -

That's the jingle bell rock

Gympie Times

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

... And so this is christmas

... And so this is christmas

Jody Allen, Jacob Carson, Rowena Robertson and Shelley Strachan share their favourite Christmas carols.

'Terrifying' weather forces Gympie Touch to postpone A-Grade final - latest available results

TOUCHED: Lily McGrath plays her part in an action-packed Gympie High B Grade Mixed event.

"Terrifying” conditions force postponement of Touch A-Grade

Highway hold-ups for holiday drivers

DRIVING DELAYS: Motorists have been warned of roadworks hold-ups to Gympie's north.

Highway hold-ups north of Gympie the price of safety improvements

10 furry friends waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Louey the Labrador.

Christmas is just around the corner, give these animals a merry one.

Local Partners

10 furry friends waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Christmas is just around the corner, give the gift of a new home to these pets currently at the RSPCA shelter.

Generous donations provide relief for drought-stricken families

GIDDY UP: Kadence Wilson with her parents John and Kimberley with one of the donated former racehorses.

FOR many families, the ongoing drought has brought devastation.

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering another menu of nutritious meals next week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

KATIE Holmes says stepping behind the camera and directing a movie was "really empowering".

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

fantastic home on 2274m2!

116 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Gee whiz how good is this property for sale! This is a really nice, low set, contemporary brick and colour bond home on a massive 2274m2 block, in a great...

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $200,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

DUAL LIVING - GREAT PRICE

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

This property offers dual living with 2 gate access on 9097m2 (Just over 2 acres)in the beautiful Canina area. The main house features three bedrooms, 2 with...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage, toilet and vanity. Town water...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

tree change 2 move 2!

448 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $249,000!

Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!