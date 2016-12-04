ROWENA ROBERTSON

Rowena Robertson

THERE are lots of songs I start humming or Youtubing somewhere around December 1 - Tim Minchin's White Wine in the Sun, The Pogues' Fairytale of New York, David Bowie and Bing Crosby's Little Drummer Boy (beats White Christmas by a Yuletide mile).

But it's John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War is Over) that's been my favourite Christmas song since my sister Leigh and I first heard it somewhere around 1971.

I was about 11 and Leigh 12 so its anti-war message was probably lost on us.

But the simple lyrics and universal message of peace and good will resonated and no festive season has come and gone since those early '70s without us asking, singing (not quite as tunefully as the late, great John Lennon), writing in cards and, these days, texting each other, "So this is Christmas, and what have you done?”

As war rages on, this song is as relevant today as it was 45 years ago and so, in the words of John and Yoko, "a very merry Christmas, and happy new year, let's hope it's a good one, without any fear”.

Happy Xmas (War is Over)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

So this is Christmas And what have you done

Another year over and a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun

The near and the dear one, the old and the young.

A very Merry Christmas, and a happy new year

Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear

And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones, the world is so wrong

And so happy Christmas, for black and for white

For yellow and red ones, let's stop all the fight

A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year Let's hope it's a good one without any fear

And so this is Christmas and what have we done Another year over, a new one just begun

And so happy Christmas, we hope you have fun The near and the dear one, the old and the young A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear

War is over, if you want it, war is over now.

JACOB CARSON

Jacob Carson

HAVING spent a number of years working in retail, I've grown to hate most Christmas music. That being said, there was always one that I thought stood out. It's the Judy Garland version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. It's not really cheesy. It sums up Christmas for a lot of people because a lot of people don't have a merry Christmas. It can be really hard for a lot of people and I like the optimism.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

SHELLEY STRACHAN

Shelley Strachan Craig Warhurst

I LOVE everything Christmas and everything Australian, so for me it was a hands down easy choice. It's Paul Kelly's How to Make Gravy. He wrote it in 1996 and it's a bittersweet song about a bloke who knows he's going to be stuck in jail over Christmas. It evokes all those feelings of Christmas and just how sad you feel when circumstances conspire to keep you away from your family at this magical time of the year. I absolutely love it.

How to make Gravy

Paul Kelly

Hello Dan, it's Joe here, I hope you're keeping well

It's the 21st of December, and now they're ringing the last bells

If I get good behaviour, I'll be out of here by July

Won't you kiss my kids on Christmas Day, please don't let 'em cry for me

I guess the brothers are driving down from Queensland and Stella's flying in from the coast

They say it's gonna be a hundred degrees, even more maybe, but that won't stop the roast

Who's gonna make the gravy now? I bet it won't taste the same

Just add flour, salt, a little red wine

And don't forget a dollop of tomato sauce for sweetness and that extra tang

And give my love to Angus and to Frank and Dolly,

Tell 'em all I'm sorry I screwed up this time

And look after Rita, I'll be thinking of her early Christmas morning when I'm standing in line

I hear Mary's got a new boyfriend, I hope he can hold his own

Do you remember the last one? What was his name again? (Just a little too much cologne)

And Roger, you know I'm even gonna miss Roger

'Cause there's sure as hell no one in here I want to fight

Oh praise the Baby Jesus, have a Merry Christmas,

I'm really gonna miss it, all the treasure and the trash

And later in the evening, I can just imagine,

You'll put on Junior Murvin and push the tables back

And you'll dance with Rita, I know you really like her,

Just don't hold her too close, oh brother please don't stab me in the back

I didn't mean to say that, it's just my mind it plays up,

Multiplies each matter, turns imagination into fact

You know I love her badly, she's the one to save me,

I'm gonna make some gravy, I'm gonna taste the fat

Tell her that I'm sorry, yeah I love her badly, tell 'em all I'm sorry,

And kiss the sleepy children for me

You know one of these days, I'll be making gravy,

I'll be making plenty, I'm gonna pay 'em all back back.

JODY ALLEN

Jody Allen

IT WOULD be Jingle Bell Rock, because one of my favourite movies of all time, Mean Girls, features the song and it makes me laugh every time I hear it!

Jingle Bell Rock

Jeremy Frederick Lanning, Joseph Beal, James Boothe

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bell swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin' and prancin' in jingle bell square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin' in a one horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and mingle in a jinglin' beat

That's the jingle bell rock

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go ridin' in a one horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and mingle in a jinglin' beat

That's the jingle bell -

That's the jingle bell -

That's the jingle bell rock