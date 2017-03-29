Anatomy of a Gympie flood

ANY flooding of the Mary River is directly impacted by how much rain falls in the vast Mary River catchment.

The Mary River catchment covers an area of more than 7000sqkm and the Mary River's headwaters are located around Maleny and Mapleton.

Average annual rainfalls in the Mary River catchment range from around 2000mm in the headwaters to around 1200mm near Maryborough.

Almost 80% of Gympie's floods occur between December and April.

The Bureau of Meteorology points out that during these months, heavy rainfall in the headwaters is likely to cause major flooding at Gympie.

Both Gympie and Maleny are predicted to receive up to 150mm of rain tomorrow.

From source to mouth, the Mary River is joined by 19 tributaries, including Yabba Creek, Kandanga Creek, Widgee Creek, Wide Bay Creek, Munna Creek, Obi Obi Creek, Tinana Creek and Susan River.

Floods at Maryborough are typically caused by heavy rainfall over the upper catchment but it is possible that very heavy rainfalls in the catchment below Gympie can cause significant rises in the lower reaches of the river.