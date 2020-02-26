Menu
First aid kit isolated on background
Crime

An offence of need and not greed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
24th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COURT has heard how a woman stole from a chemist so she wouldn't be using the resources of the local hospital.

Lina Marie Lanzetti pleaded guilty to a count of unauthorised dealing of shop goods in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

On December 21 Lanzetti walked in to Chemist Warehouse and took wound dressings off the shelf.

She then walked out of the store without paying for them. They were worth $52.

Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court when police caught up with Lanzetti she told them she needed them for a wound.

She told Magistrate Andrew Moloney at the time she had a boil which was seeping.

She said she didn't want to waste the time and resources of the emergency department at the hospital and took the dressings because she had no money to pay for them.

Mr Moloney took into account Lanzetti's plea of guilty was at the earliest opportunity.

He also took into account it was an offence of need and not greed.

Lanzetti was fined $100 and ordered to pay $52 restitution.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
