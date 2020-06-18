Menu
There’s a new movie in the works about Princess Diana’s life. Picture: Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
‘An insult’: Fury over Diana casting

by Johnny Oleksinski
18th Jun 2020 3:24 PM

 

A controversial choice to play Princess Diana in a new movie on the late royals' life has caused plenty of raised eyebrows in Hollywood.

Kristen Stewart will take on the role of the Princess of Wales in the new movie Spencer, according to Deadline.

The drama, whose title refers to Lady Di's surname before marriage, will take place over three days during the 1990s as Diana has second thoughts about her rocky marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart, 30, is six years younger than Diana was when she got divorced in 1996. The princess died in a Paris car crash in 1997, and the film will not cover her tragic death.

Stewart has reportedly been cast as Diana.
Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (Jackie), Spencer plans to begin production in early 2021.

The reaction to news of Stewart's casting wasn't exactly favourable on social media.

Another user pointed out: "There are dozens of British actors that would be much more suitable. What are they thinking? I suspect that this one might get reversed."

Princess Diana will be portrayed on-screen a lot in the coming years. Newcomer Emma Corrin has been cast as Di in the upcoming season four of Netflix's The Crown, which will likely be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, pictures of Corrin in character as Diana have already surfaced from the set, showing the young actress bearing a striking resemblance to the late royal.

Earlier this year, Corrin, 24, was photographed in Manchester wearing a dress similar to the Victor Edelstein gown that the Princess of Wales wore nearly 30 years ago when she attended an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 3, 1989.

The actress also donned a blonde wig styled to channel one of Diana's signature hairdos.

The young actress bears a striking resemblance to the Princess of Wales.
This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as 'An insult': Fury over Di casting

The film will span a significant two-day period in Diana’s life. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images
Diana arriving at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1989.
