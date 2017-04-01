An exciting and historic day for this region

IT IS an exciting and historic day for the Gympie region.

Just a couple of days after we dodged the worst damage, but gained some much needed rain, from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, the entire community is invited today to go take a look, have a swim and brave the slide at the very swish, $22.25 million Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre in Tozer Park Rd.

Do yourself and your family a favour and go down there after 10am. It's free and it's impressive. This is the local pool your children and grand children will grow up with.

The ARC (as opposed to the ARK we thought we might need during the week) includes an outdoor 50m, eight-lane pool, which is of high enough standard to host regional swim meets, a 25m, eight-lane, heated indoor pool, children's splash park, water slides and cafe.

The project created 130 jobs during its construction and will have 30 ongoing jobs.

It adds to the many great natural attractions of this region and will be a destination in its own right.

It really is a great step into the future for the gold city.

A little sadly, we are now in the second month of autumn so use of some of the facilities will no doubt be limited until next "season”. It's another good reason to make the effort to get there today.