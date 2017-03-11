34°
Lifestyle

Amy and Lance: Two is better than one

Rowan Schindler
| 11th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
HONEYMOON: The couple spent their post-wedding bliss on the island of Bora Bora.
HONEYMOON: The couple spent their post-wedding bliss on the island of Bora Bora.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOTHING would ruin their day, not even a bit of rain and some stuck high heels.

Local couple Amy and Lance Fenton celebrated their wedding on September 10 with around 100 guests on their friends property in Kandanga.

The two sweethearts grew up in Gympie and love the area, choosing to be married in their hometown.

Amy, a primary school teacher, and Lance, an electrician, spent the morning getting prepared at Honeybee Farm in Kandanga, before heading to the venue close by.

Their friend's property was the perfect place for the ceremony, with a dam and bridge in a rural setting.

Amy said the walk towards Lance and their guests was special.

"I walked across the bridge, the dam to lance, to my husband,” Amy said with a giggle.

SECRET: The couple wrote their own vows, keeping them secret from each other.
SECRET: The couple wrote their own vows, keeping them secret from each other.

The couple were thrilled to have their friends and family join them, with people travelling from as far afield as Cairns, Darwin and Townsville.

Amy wore a dress with a high neckline, layers of tulle, with an belt of intricate beads and diamantes.

The couple wrote their vows themselves, and kept them a secret from each other.

"It was emotional but nice,” Amy said.

"We just had the speakers for the ceremony and a song we chose together - Two is better than one.”

Amy said the day went according to plan despite a little rain.

"We ended up having a lot of rain, the rain held off until the reception, which was inside.”

RUNNING FOR COVER: Despite a little rain, the festivities were not dampened.
RUNNING FOR COVER: Despite a little rain, the festivities were not dampened.

There were speeches by both of the couples' parents, as well and Amy and Lance themselves.

A fond memory came from the maid of honour and best man, Laura and Ryan Gill.

"Our maid of honour and best man made a great speech, it was like a conversation between them both, it was kind of a dig at us.

"Lance said their speech was a lot of fun, even the cake was tiers (sic),” Amy joked.

"It was lots of fun, a really good day, it goes way too fast.

"It's over before you know it.”

HEAD OVER HEELS: The couple tied the knot on a friend&#39;s property in Kandanga.
HEAD OVER HEELS: The couple tied the knot on a friend's property in Kandanga.

The young couple spent their honeymoon on the island of Bora Bora, in French Polynesia.

"It was amazing, and then after that we tacked on a holiday and went to the USA for a few weeks.”

Amy said the couple toured parts of the US east and west coast, with San Francisco their favourite.

"Vegas and LA is overrun with people, but San Francisco has so much to look at - we rode across the golden gate bridge.”

The couple are thrilled to be expecting their first child in July, with Amy 21-weeks pregnant.

Not quite a honeymoon baby.

"Reality hasn't set in yet, you expect things to change but it hasn't yet,” Amy said.

"I suppose it will closer to the due date, or once the baby is born.”

The newly-weds currently live in Townsville for work but are looking to relocate back to the Gympie area before the end of the year.

Amy said they plan to move back to the area, somewhere around Kandanga, Dagun or the Mary Valley.

"It's home, it's the place to be,” she said.

EXPECTING: Amy and Lance are now expecting a new addition to the family.
EXPECTING: Amy and Lance are now expecting a new addition to the family.
Gympie Times

Topics:  amy & lance fenton gympie kandanga wedding

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Memorial Pool and Mantheys deserve fitting send-off

Memorial Pool and Mantheys deserve fitting send-off

Letter: I hope the council doesn't forget to thank the Mantheys for their efforts, and consider a small closing ceremony for Memorial Pool

Why Hayne is good for the game

TOUGH GIG: Jarryd Hayne has had a rough couple weeks with question marks over his commitment to the game.

Love him or hate him, you have to feel for Jarryd Hayne

Media is using selective news to portray Trump reign

President Donald Trump speaks to a meeting of the National Governors Association, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Letter writer says media using selective news to portray Trump reign

Lads jump from boat to rescue stranded dolphin

Four young lads rescued a dolphin when it became stranded on a small sand island off Inskip Point on Saturday.

"We just jumped off the boat and did what we had to do.”

Local Partners

Community diary: What's on in Gympie?

Check out some of the community events this weekend.

Gympie rodeo ground hosts horse riding fun

Barrel racing, team penning, bareback cutout and cattle sorting are some of the fun on offer.

Plenty of events on offer.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

'It's hot and dry and there's no pumpkins'

GOING AHEAD: Russell Milson in his unique costume at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Pumpkin Festival going ahead

Widgee Markets hoppin' and a-boppin' with fun

TAKING ACTION: Distributing leaflets and flyers at the Widgee Markets last weekend were Widgee Koala Action Group members David Rowlands, Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben and Kath ODonnell.

Retro singers entertain at Widgee Markets

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

For the Traveller !!

Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 3 $289,000

Hidden behind a high fence, on 678m2, is one high double Carport, a second high single Carport, 2 driveways, and a sturdy 3 bedroom Besser block home with a front...

Build In Paradise

8 Ilmenite Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Situated on a quiet street in the highly sought after precinct close to the beach, 8 Ilmenite Avenue is a beautiful blank canvas. Less than 300 metres to the...

66 acres in the Mary Valley + opportunity 2 do so much!

28 Frayne Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $425,000!

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 66 acres in the Mary Valley. Tick! Income potential...

MAXIMUM LIVING, MINIMUM STRESS !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 OPEN TO...

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

reduced 2 sell!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

2 x top quality + best value apartments in Gympie!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

No expense has been spared with these modern contemporary top quality low maintenance apartments situated in a prestige location only minutes to Gympie town...

Calling All Home Developers and Investors Opportunity Plus!

6 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land What a combination! The approvals in place for this property offer you ... $99,000

What a combination! The approvals in place for this property offer you the perfect investment opportunity to build your dream home, and gain a passive income. ...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

MOTIVATED VENDOR WANTS SOLD!!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This property is a perfect example of when the old meets the new, featuring all the things that you know and love about Queenslanders along with everything that...

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Welcome to 16 Eagle Hawk Drive Southside - Exceptionally well presented near new home situated in the popular Southside Suburb! Elevated and modern this home...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

High cattle prices and low interest rates lift rural real estate

Rural property values in parts of the Gympie region have risen on the back of good cattle prices and low interest rates.

Rural properties have shown minor increases in values

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!