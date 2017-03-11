Amy and Lance: Two is better than one

HONEYMOON: The couple spent their post-wedding bliss on the island of Bora Bora.

NOTHING would ruin their day, not even a bit of rain and some stuck high heels.

Local couple Amy and Lance Fenton celebrated their wedding on September 10 with around 100 guests on their friends property in Kandanga.

The two sweethearts grew up in Gympie and love the area, choosing to be married in their hometown.

Amy, a primary school teacher, and Lance, an electrician, spent the morning getting prepared at Honeybee Farm in Kandanga, before heading to the venue close by.

Their friend's property was the perfect place for the ceremony, with a dam and bridge in a rural setting.

Amy said the walk towards Lance and their guests was special.

"I walked across the bridge, the dam to lance, to my husband,” Amy said with a giggle.

SECRET: The couple wrote their own vows, keeping them secret from each other.

The couple were thrilled to have their friends and family join them, with people travelling from as far afield as Cairns, Darwin and Townsville.

Amy wore a dress with a high neckline, layers of tulle, with an belt of intricate beads and diamantes.

The couple wrote their vows themselves, and kept them a secret from each other.

"It was emotional but nice,” Amy said.

"We just had the speakers for the ceremony and a song we chose together - Two is better than one.”

Amy said the day went according to plan despite a little rain.

"We ended up having a lot of rain, the rain held off until the reception, which was inside.”

RUNNING FOR COVER: Despite a little rain, the festivities were not dampened.

There were speeches by both of the couples' parents, as well and Amy and Lance themselves.

A fond memory came from the maid of honour and best man, Laura and Ryan Gill.

"Our maid of honour and best man made a great speech, it was like a conversation between them both, it was kind of a dig at us.

"Lance said their speech was a lot of fun, even the cake was tiers (sic),” Amy joked.

"It was lots of fun, a really good day, it goes way too fast.

"It's over before you know it.”

HEAD OVER HEELS: The couple tied the knot on a friend's property in Kandanga.

The young couple spent their honeymoon on the island of Bora Bora, in French Polynesia.

"It was amazing, and then after that we tacked on a holiday and went to the USA for a few weeks.”

Amy said the couple toured parts of the US east and west coast, with San Francisco their favourite.

"Vegas and LA is overrun with people, but San Francisco has so much to look at - we rode across the golden gate bridge.”

The couple are thrilled to be expecting their first child in July, with Amy 21-weeks pregnant.

Not quite a honeymoon baby.

"Reality hasn't set in yet, you expect things to change but it hasn't yet,” Amy said.

"I suppose it will closer to the due date, or once the baby is born.”

The newly-weds currently live in Townsville for work but are looking to relocate back to the Gympie area before the end of the year.

Amy said they plan to move back to the area, somewhere around Kandanga, Dagun or the Mary Valley.

"It's home, it's the place to be,” she said.