Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVOC: A Gympie District Court judge yesterday described the jail sentence he imposed on Michael Carswell Coyne as a consequence of the
HAVOC: A Gympie District Court judge yesterday described the jail sentence he imposed on Michael Carswell Coyne as a consequence of the "havoc" caused by ice, as it spreads through Queensland country communities.
News

Amphetamine ‘havoc’ sends Gympie man back to jail

Arthur Gorrie
8th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND’S ice epidemic was the focus of the jail sentence imposed on a young Gympie man in Gympie District Court yesterday.

Judge Glen Cash said the proliferation of drug rehabilitation service in regional towns was “a reflection of ice spreading through country communities”.

Judge Cash spoke of the “havoc” caused by ice as he sentenced young Gympie man Michael Carswell Coyne.

And he warned Coyne the sentence was not the one Coyne might have been hoping for.

He said he could could understand why Coyne’s legal representative had sought a suspended jail sentence for his drug supply, tainted property and police evasion offences.

But he wanted Coyne, 22, to understand why this was not going to happen.

Coyne had a “raging drug habit” and had breached parole last year, after being jailed for 18 months in 2018.

The judge said some time in custody and parole with strict drug supervision might help him and the community more than the unsupervised immediate release which would follow any suspended sentence.

Coyne had pleaded guilty to seven charges of supplying dangerous drugs between July 22, 2018 and April 22 last year, with sale discussions found in messages on a mobile phone,

Photographs in the phone provided police with evidence of stolen property which Coyne had received between April 20 and 23 last year.

Coyne also pleaded guilty to possession of Valium without prescription and failing to stop his car for police when required, on April 14 last year.

The judge said Coyne had accumulated a substantial criminal record in only three years, most of them “unsurprisingly” drug offences with “dishonesty offences among them”.

Noting that Coyne’s current jail sentence was due to expire on March 21, he jailed Coyne for 18 months for the new offences and allowed parole eligibility from March 21.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        premium_icon ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        News A Gympie region woman shares her close encounter experience at Goomboorian.

        Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        premium_icon Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        News ‘The only people who can rely on my vote will continue to be the people of Wide...

        Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        premium_icon Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        News HQPlantations closes due to heavy rainfall

        Top tips to start barra season strong in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Top tips to start barra season strong in the Gympie region

        News These lures have been dynamite in the past and should work well in the current...