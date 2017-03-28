Amity continue winning streak at Qld music awards

The Amity Affliction took home two awards at Monday's Queensland Music Awards

GYMPIE'S hardcore sons, The Amity Affliction, have cleaned up at the 2017 Queensland Music Awards, taking home two awards on Monday night.

The metalcore act won the Export Achievement Award, commemorating their phenomenal popularity and relentless touring schedule overseas.

The group also took out the prize for highest-selling album for their fifth LP This Could Be Heartbreak.

It's a massive achievement for the band, who only two months ago made a triumphant return to Gympie as part of a national tour, following an Aria nomination for best hard rock/heavy metal album.

Work has already commenced on the bands next album, before heading back to Europe and America for another massive tour.

Fellow Gympie artist Caitlyn Shadbolt also continued a strong start to the year, picking up a nomination for most popular female act.

The impressive amount of talent on display across the state was clear to see, with regional acts dominating the awards show.

The Gold Coast's Amy Shark was the clear winner of the night, taking home three prizes in total - Song of the Year, as well as the best pop and regional awards.

Far-North Queensland Singer-songwriter Leanne Tennant took out best folk artist, while Mackay's Tia Gostelow showed a dazzled crowd exactly why she took home the prize for both best folk singer-songwriter and school's choice.

Former Bundaberg rockers Good Boy have won over the voters with their millennial anthem Poverty Line, netting the Rock award.

Brisbane acts continue to make their mark nationally, with popular acts Jarryd James and Cub Sport proving to be awards show darlings, winning the people's choice awards for best male act and best group respectively.

The latter treated the crowd at the Brisbane Powerhouse to a stunning version of their breakthrough hit Come On Mess Me Up.