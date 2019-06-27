Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side.
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side. QCS
Breaking

UPDATE: QCS said prisoner claims broken jaw was an accident

Jack Evans
by
27th Jun 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed this morning's incident at the Capricornia Corrections Facility will be investigated. 

However, it is believed the prisoner who sustained broken jaw claims the injury was accidental.

"At this stage the prisoner has indicated it was an accident," A QCS spokesperson said. 

UPDATE: 3:15pm: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed a 34 year old male prisoner was transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctons Centre. 

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm a 34-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment after presenting with an injured jaw to officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre," a spokesperson said   "The prisoner was assessed by medical staff at the centre before being transferred for further treatment."  

INITIAL 12:45pm: A 35-year-old man is being transported from Capricornia Corrections Centre by Queensland Ambulance Services with a suspected broken jaw.

It is unknown, at this stage, whether the patient is an inmate of a Corrections worker.

More to come.

prisoner prisoner injury qcs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Beloved GP retires after a 'wonderful' 30 years in Gympie

    premium_icon Beloved GP retires after a 'wonderful' 30 years in Gympie

    News "I love it and its people and it's given me a wonderful home for my wife and kids.”

    Gympie's new heated pool shuts due to safety concerns

    premium_icon Gympie's new heated pool shuts due to safety concerns

    News The council has engaged a structural engineer to investigate

    WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    premium_icon WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    News The 23-year-old was driving a white Volkswagon Golf