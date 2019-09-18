Menu
A woman is in a critical condition after being found submerged under the water for over 10 minutes at Surfer’s Paradise. Picture: Tanja Turner.
Breaking

Ambos praise bystanders for CPR

by Thomas Morgan
18th Sep 2019 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMBULANCE workers have praised the quick thinking of bystanders on the Gold Coast, who administered CPR on a woman found in the water.

The swimmer, aged in her thirties, was pulled from the sea off Main Beach Pde, Surfers Paradise just before 3.15pm today.

Queensland Ambulance operations supervisor Jayney Shearman said the woman was given time by strangers who noticed her in the surf and began CPR.

"She had been submerged for a time up to 10 minutes," Ms Shearman said.

"They commenced CPR for probably three to four minutes."

The paramedic praised the random bystanders and surf lifesavers who came to her aid, saying every moment was precious when dealing with drowning cases.

"The fact that CPR was initiated when they did at the early stages certainly buys us a fair amount of time," she said.

The woman was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

