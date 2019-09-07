Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were kept busy in the Gympie region overnight.
Paramedics were kept busy in the Gympie region overnight. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

JOSH PRESTON
by
7th Sep 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRIDAY night drive gone wrong could have ended up much worse for two people after their car rolled at Bells Bridge overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Purcell Rd at about 10.11pm last night.

They found two patients at the scene and took one to Gympie Hospital, where their condition was listed as stable.

The other patient was assessed but declined further medical assistance.

bells bridge gympie crashes gympie news gympie region single vehicle rollover
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Gympie Cats U12s looking to make it three straight

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie Cats U12s looking to make it three straight

    News The Gympie Cats under-12 team will be just one win from securing the flag when they battle Kawana at Maroochydore tomorrow.

    What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    premium_icon What is Rattler Railway Company's relationship to council?

    News LETTER: Rateapayers deserve to know the full story

    ULTIMATE GUIDE: 47 things to do in the Gympie region

    premium_icon ULTIMATE GUIDE: 47 things to do in the Gympie region

    News There's something on here for everyone, old and young

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.