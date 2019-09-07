Ambos kept busy with late night crash at Bells Bridge

Paramedics were kept busy in the Gympie region overnight.

Michael Marston - ePixel Images

A FRIDAY night drive gone wrong could have ended up much worse for two people after their car rolled at Bells Bridge overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Purcell Rd at about 10.11pm last night.

They found two patients at the scene and took one to Gympie Hospital, where their condition was listed as stable.

The other patient was assessed but declined further medical assistance.