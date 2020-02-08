Ambos in Gympie gunshot alarm and handyman accident

ALARM: A Southside teenager has been rushed to Gympie Hospital after a power saw accident, but a reported shooting at One Mile was not as bad as authorities feared.

GOOD luck came between a Gympie teenager and death last night, in a pedestrian car crash which was initially reported as a gunshot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident, reported at 10.02pm, was initially thought to have involved a shooting, but this had turned out to be not the case.

The sound of the crash seemed to have been mistaken for gunfire, she said.

Ambulance officers attended the scene and found a female pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in Baker St.

No-one was transported to hospital after the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Another more urgent incident was reported yesterday just after 1pm when emergency crews were called to Exhibition Rd, Southside, after a youth reportedly suffered a serious power saw injury.

The young male, reportedly aged 17, is believed to have severed his thumb in an incident at a private home.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.