Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
AMBER ALERT: Four children taken from Ipswich

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 6:09 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM

UPDATE: POLICE have released images of three of the children taken from East Ipswich this afternoon. 

They were taken from Joyce St around 3.30pm. 

QPS released an image of two of the four children currently subject to an Amber Alert.
A man known to the children was seen dragging a boy, 5 into the car. Three other children were then coerced into the car. 

"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate," the QPS amber alert said. 

"The latest information suggests all involved may be in the Slacks Creek or Springwood areas."

One of the four children seen being coerced into a car in East Ipswich today.
EARLIER: POLICE are calling for help to find four children taken from a home in East Ipswich this afternoon. A man was seen dragging a boy, 5, into a car.

QPS issued an amber alert at 6.01pm calling for urgent assistance. 

"Shane Perry, 37 - who is known to the children, but is not their father - was seen dragging a five-year-old boy from a car and into a silver Commodore before three other children - a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were coerced into also getting in," the alert said. 

Shane Perry, 37.
"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate."

Anyone with information has been urged to phone 131 564, or 000 for life-threatening information. 

This car is subject to an amber alert
