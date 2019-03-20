Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
URGENT: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was taken from a street in Biloela.
URGENT: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was taken from a street in Biloela.
News

AMBER ALERT: Fears for child missing from Biloela

Hannah Busch
by
20th Mar 2019 6:33 PM

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is missing from Biloela, believed to have been taken by a woman driving a Holden Commodore sedan. 

Queensland Police have issued an Amber Alert calling for urgent public help to find the girl. 

"Police have information that a 24-year-old woman, not known to the child, may have taken her sometime between 2.45 and 3.15pm this afternoon," A QPS statement said. 

"The woman is driving a blue 2004 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 035 XZQ and is possibly heading to the Emerald or Mt Morgan areas."

She was taken from Malakoff St and may be at significant risk. 

There are fears for a girl believed to have been taken from a street in Biloela.
There are fears for a girl believed to have been taken from a street in Biloela.
amber alert editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for vivacious Tin Can Bay conservationist

    premium_icon Tributes flow for vivacious Tin Can Bay conservationist

    News Maree was enthusiastic, fit and sprightly and always willing to help.

    • 20th Mar 2019 6:35 PM
    Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    premium_icon Two men taken to hospital after Chatsworth crash

    News Traffic is now cleared.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:03 PM
    Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards

    premium_icon Gympie songstress wins at Queensland Music Awards

    News It was the moment she was not expecting.

    DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    premium_icon DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    News 'If it was a false alarm - it would only be a matter of phone calls'