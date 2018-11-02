Menu
DRONE FOOTAGE: An aerial shot of the 2018 Gympie Muster. Philippe Coquerand
AMAZING VIDEO: 2018 in the Gympie region as seen from above

4th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
IT'S been a busy year in the Gympie region with lots of events held.

Take a look at some the drone footage taken at various events such as the minor flooding in the Mary River, ANZAC Day, the Gympie Show, Gympie Muster, Barnacles at Tin Can Bay, Woolooga fire disaster and the Pie Creek Hailnado.

Credit to Tom Daunt and Philippe Coquerand for the drone footage

