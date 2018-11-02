AMAZING VIDEO: 2018 in the Gympie region as seen from above
IT'S been a busy year in the Gympie region with lots of events held.
RELATED LINKS:
COOL DRONE FOOTAGE: The Muster like you've never seen it
WATCH: What the Gympie storm damage looks like from the sky
GALLERY: Incredible images of Woolooga fire devastation
WHAT A MUSTER: 22,000 people, $153k raised for charity
Take a look at some the drone footage taken at various events such as the minor flooding in the Mary River, ANZAC Day, the Gympie Show, Gympie Muster, Barnacles at Tin Can Bay, Woolooga fire disaster and the Pie Creek Hailnado.
Credit to Tom Daunt and Philippe Coquerand for the drone footage