HOMECOMING: Kitty has been returned to his Wollongbar family almost two years after going missing.
Pets & Animals

'Amazing': Lost cat returns home after two years

JASMINE BURKE
by
17th May 2019 9:00 AM
THEY thought he was a goner, but a cat that went missing nearly two years ago is now back at home with his Wollongbar family.

Where Kitty had been and what he had been doing since he vanished remains a mystery, but the Jackson family is happy to have him home.

"We built a new house and we were only there for a few days and he snuck out in the middle of the night in 2017," owner Katrina Jackson said.

"We put posters up everywhere, and pictures on Facebook but we didn't hear anything, and never saw him again."

Ms Jackson said their beloved nine-year-old cat looked like he'd "been through the wars" and has skin off his nose, but otherwise was healthy and friendly.

 

"You wouldn't even know he was gone. He was the way he was when he left," she said.

"Someone found him and took him to Alstonville Vet who took him to the pound who checked his microchip. But we moved from Victoria so the pound called our friend who still lives there, who told them it wasn't our cat as our (new cat) is black.

"She called me and said they had a cat but it wasn't mine, and I said, 'No that's my old cat'.

"It was absolutely amazing.

"We had him for such a long time so it was really hard when we lost him."

Kitty's return was joyous news to Ms Jackson's four kids.

 

"He definitely still remembers my eldest daughter and spends a lot of time in her room," she said.

"My kids were so excited when they found out and were jumping around.

"We only just got a new cat this year but they were more than happy to have Kitty back.

"He'd be going on nine, so he's not as playful. He just lays there and watches the other cat."

cat missing pets northern rivers animals northern rivers pets
