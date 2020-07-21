Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie basketballer Steven Elliot said he is one step closer to his dream of being a Paralympian.
Gympie basketballer Steven Elliot said he is one step closer to his dream of being a Paralympian.
News

‘Amazing’: Legendary local a step closer to sporting dream

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
21st Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE basketball star Steven Elliot is a step closer to fulfilling his dream of being a Paralympian after being selected to the Australia Rollers squad for the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

* 19yo meth addict racked up 40 charges in 6-month crime spree

* Have your say now on Rainbow’s $1m main drag makeover

The long list for the team was announced earlier this month and Elliot said he found out when it was released online earlier this month.

Elliot has an intense training schedule in the lead up to 2021 Paralympic selections, and trains 11 times a week.
Elliot has an intense training schedule in the lead up to 2021 Paralympic selections, and trains 11 times a week.

“It’s a long list so it’ll get cut down to 12 people for Tokyo, but basically I found out when it hit Facebook,” Elliot said

Elliot was previously one of 30 people on the long list for the 2020 games before they were postponed, but said he would not have known until closer to the games if he was in the 12.

Elliot said his training schedule for the selection was intense.

Elliot said he found out he was selected for the squad’s long list earlier this month.
Elliot said he found out he was selected for the squad’s long list earlier this month.

“With the games postponed we now have another year of training, camps and selection camp before it,” he said.

“Between on court and in gyms at the moment we’re hitting 11 sessions a week, and we’ll just continue that and the sessions will get more intense leading up to Tokyo.

“We’re not sure about camps at the moment because of the current situation but we’re going to keep training hard and hopefully we don’t get shut down with any spikes of the coronavirus.”

Elliot said each week they have three sessions on court and three sessions in the gym on the Sunshine Coast, and the rest of the sessions were in Brisbane.

Elliot spent 11 weeks training in Gympie during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Elliot spent 11 weeks training in Gympie during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Elliot said being selected meant a lot to him as he was one step closer to going to a Paralympic Games.

“I managed to get a spot in the last world championships, and that was amazing,” he said.

“It gave a bit of a taste of what you need to do to be at that level and the Paralympics has been my dream and goal, so it’s just one step closer.”

Elliot moved to the Sunshine Coast a few years ago but said he “did his lockdown” back in Gympie.

“When the coronavirus was on the Sunny Coast we stayed in Gympie for 11 weeks to train,” Elliot said.

australian rollers basketball gympie sports steven elliott tokyo 2021 tokyo paralympics
Gympie Times

Just In

    How much JobKeeper will be cut

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
    • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        premium_icon $120k Gympie fraud case delayed

        News A 63-year-old man represented himself in the District Court this week

        Fredman stands by Main Roads ‘a — end of the world’ lash

        premium_icon Fredman stands by Main Roads ‘a — end of the world’ lash

        News Gympie councillor said he only told half the story when he pointed the finger at...

        8 names facing Gympie courts today

        premium_icon 8 names facing Gympie courts today

        News District Court is in its second week of sittings in Gympie. See the full list of...

        Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

        premium_icon Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

        News His co-accused allegedly had a machete, threatened to take one of the victim’s into...