Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

AMAZING IMAGE: Saltwater croc snapped at Reef

by Daniel Bateman
2nd Feb 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SALTWATER in name, saltwater in nature.

A small saltwater crocodile has been snapped enjoying the fruits of the Great Barrier Reef, about 40km off the Far Northern coastline.

The juvenile croc was spied by Quicksilver Reef Cruises crew at Agincourt 3 reef activity platform yesterday, east of Cape Tribulation.

A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger
A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger

Quicksilver environmental and compliance manager Doug Baird said it was the first time in 30 years of daily trips to the reef that the company had spotted a croc so far out at sea.

It is believed the reptile might have been flushed out to sea during recent heavy storms.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform," Mr Baird said.

The Quicksilver crew will keep monitoring the reef for the croc, with Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers likely to assess the situation today.

More Stories

Show More
fnq lifestyle reef saltwater crocodile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rivalry ignites as Gympie cricketers battle against Devils

        premium_icon Rivalry ignites as Gympie cricketers battle against Devils

        News ‘Everyone that I have spoken to, event organisers and supporters, are looking forward to it’

        The winning combination in Gympie golf started in schoolyard

        premium_icon The winning combination in Gympie golf started in schoolyard

        News ‘Our love of sport has always been a shared common interest’

        Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        premium_icon Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        News Gympie region man pleads guilty to sexually groping 14-year-old.

        Councillor says Gympie should be welcoming, not pretentious

        premium_icon Councillor says Gympie should be welcoming, not pretentious

        News OPINION: My dislike of the Smithfield St upgrade is that it was pretentious as well...