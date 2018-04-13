Amazing history for Kilkivan homestead

Rosie Fitzgerald out the front of her magnificent old Queenslander which she now offers as a sumptuous Bed and Breakfast. BELOW: The homestead as it appeared during the 1920s.

Rosie Fitzgerald out the front of her magnificent old Queenslander which she now offers as a sumptuous Bed and Breakfast. BELOW: The homestead as it appeared during the 1920s. Arthur Gorrie

KILKIVAN'S prominent connection to one of the best known names in Australian business history may not be generally well known.

But guests at Rosie Fitzgerald's Kilkivan Country B&B can experience for themselves some of the country-style luxury the nation's urban elite travelled so far to enjoy, even if the home's Sydney-social heyday was more than 100 years ago.

Ms Fitzgerald's beautiful Hill Street home still has some hidden links to that eclectic past, named after a Victorian Aboriginal word and built by members of the Jones family, founders of the Sydney-based David Jones retail chain.

The house, "Gwandoban” was built by David Lacey Jones, grandson of David Jones, whose impact on the national retail and fashion industries is reflected to some extent by his and his family's significant role in Kilkivan district history.

David Jones purchased Boonara Station, near Goomeri, for his two sons, David Mander and George Hall Jones.

George sold his share to a nephew and, after purchasing Kilkivan Station became Kilkivan Shire's first council chairman.

His third son, David Lacey Jones, was born at Boonara and later became Kilkivan's first shire clerk.

And this was his home, now a beautiful sprawling take-it-easy guest retreat at 8 Hill Street, Kilkivan.

Rosie Fitzgerald is immensely proud of her home's past and the important role played by some of its original owners in making Kilkivan a town she describes as "the centre of the universe.”

One of the comfortable bedrooms, oozing old world charm and romanticism. Arthur Gorrie

Especially David Lacey Jones, a person history shows as one of the key figures who helped invent Kilkivan district as a political, economic and geographical entity.

Historian Tony Matthews, in Landscapes of Change, describes him as "an expert on local authority matters and law, president of the Kilkivan Show Society, the Race Club and the School of Arts, a noted athlete rector's warden of the Kilkivan Church of England.”

He died in 1945 and is buried at Kilkivan Station cemetery.

"This house is a lovely example of Queensland architecture,” Ms Fitzgerald enthuses, indicating the pressed metal ceilings in the formal rooms, the arch between the lounge and dining rooms, leadlight features, huge verandah and the small detached building at the rear, which was used to produce the carbide gas which was then used for lighting, long before electricity was available.

"I am grateful to all the previous owners who developed the garden and maintained the house so it remains to be shared and appreciated,” she said.

Guests have a choice of the Colonial and Mudlo rooms.

The more formal Colonial has one of the pressed metal ceilings, antique furnishings and a spacious ensuite which was possibly once the baby's room.

The Mudlo is more relaxed, with a north-facing window looking out towards Mudlo Gap.

The kitchen still has a Rayburn wood stove, which is regularly lit in winter for cooking and heating.

And the decor includes original paintings, including some by the late Jim Christie.

Out in the garden is the vegetable patch and the drought resistant trees which have survived some severe weather over the decades.

The garden comes with a warning though. "Beware the large bunya pine in the front north-east corner. It's large cones of nuts could cause terrible injuries when they fall,” Ms Fitzgerald says.

Unlike the rest of the property, it is best admired from a distance.

Website reviews rate the retreat "Excellent” and Rosie as "a fantastic host.”

Meals are the other dimension and guests seem to love Ms Fitzgerald's cooking, including a hearty country breakfast rated by one satisfied guest as "more than we expected.”

As with the original bed and breakfast idea, guests are very much part of the household during their stay.

It is an experience like staying for a country holiday with your hosts and friends, Rosie and her canine companion, Pirate.

That is how other guests and rated it anyway, according to a couple of website reviews last year.

"From the time you arrive you feel like one of the family.

"Rosie and Pirate are very welcoming and the rooms are beautiful.

"Having drinks and nibbles on the veranda in the afternoon is lovely,” wrote one satisfied customer.

"Words cannot describe this incredible place,” said another.

"As soon as you walk through the gates you feel at ease.

"Superb hospitality and gardens to delight.”

"We couldn't have received a friendlier welcome.

"Rosie came straight out to meet us, showed us around then treated us to welcome drinks on the veranda.

"She shared some of the wonderful history of the house... ”

Bookings might be advisable for those who want to find out for themselves how that other five per cent of the population used to live.

In Rosie's part of the world, it's all part of keeping up with the Jonses.