AMAZING FOOTAGE: Drone shows rising Mary River level

CLEAR SKIES: The aftermath of the recent rainfall, as the Mary River swells.

WITH the waters underneath the Kidd Bridge finally receding after causing road closures last night, we sent Gympie Times photographer and local legend Leeroy Todd out with his drone to see just how swollen the Mary River has become.

As the footage shows, the significant rainfall we've had over the past few days has definitely had an effect.

While it certainly wasn't the natural disaster many in Gympie were expecting, this footage shows just how close we may have come.

Check out the video below: