A WOMAN in her 50s has been taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment after she was reportedly bitten by a snake, QAS media says.

Crews were called to a property on Red Gully Rd just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

The type of snake that bit the woman is unknown, but an ambulance media spokesman says she received the bite on her arm.

She is currently believed to be in a stable condition.